West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
34.5 overs (2 Runs) Goes fuller again, Nicholas Pooran drives it through covers for a brace.
34.4 overs (0 Run) This one lands fuller and on middle, Nicholas Pooran defends it back towards the bowler.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball and on off, Pooran clears his front leg and chops it towards cover-point region.
34.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Goes flatter and on middle, Nicholas Pooran dances down the track and smashes it over long on for a maximum.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Yuzvendra Chahal bowls a flatter one outside leg, Nicholas Pooran looks to sweep it but misses.
33.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end then! Fuller and on middle, this is jammed out to mid off.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Siraj goes full again and on middle, this is clipped towards mid-wicket for a single.
33.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked down to fine leg.
33.3 overs (1 Run) That was a very risky run! On off, this is pushed to mid on and Pooran takes off. The fielder runs in, picks the ball up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is kept out.
33.1 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, very full, this is worked through mid-wicket for a couple.
DRINKS! After losing two quick wickets, West Indies once again have started scoring runs freely. Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope have put together an unbeaten stand of 47 so far. They will be aiming to go on till the end and help their team to get over the 300-run mark. While India continues to look for wickets. A few quick wickets from here and they can shift the momentum towards them. A crucial passage of play coming up! Also, Mohammed Siraj comes back into the attack.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Close! The slider, on middle, Hope plays a little outside the line, he gets an inside edge onto the pads.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Gives it air and lands it on off, this is pushed to cover.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Playing Chahal watchfully! On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, lands it on off, kept out.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Hope strokes it through covers for one.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back to bowl!
31.6 overs (1 Run) A biggie and a couple of singles from the over. Decent one despite going for a biggie from Hooda. On middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! On middle, Pooran plays it back to the bowler.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Hooda now fires this one in on middle, it is played back to the bowler.
31.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a serious shot! Excellent use of the feet, gets to the pitch of it and creams it over the wide long off fence for a biggie.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, defended.
30.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a tidy over from Patel! On the stumps, it is pushed to cover.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Fires it on middle, defended.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, this grips in the surface a touch. Pooran looks to pull, it goes off the underedge down to fine leg for one.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Sees the batter step out and fires it onto the pads. Pooran swings but misses to get hit on the pads.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
Match Reports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.2 overs, West Indies are 191/3. The live updates of West Indies vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in West Indies vs India, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through West Indies vs India, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, West Indies vs India, West Indies vs India live score, West Indies vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the West Indies vs India, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.