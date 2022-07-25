West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a huge over and probably the one which shifts the momentum into India's favor. Just the 150 more needed in 120 balls. Short and down the leg side. Samson helps it on its way over the short fine leg fielder and into the fence.
29.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one. Just the 154 needed now. India back into the game.
29.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! What a shot that is. Brilliant. Fuller and right in the slot. The slower one does not come out right. It is hit well over the long off fence. 11 from the over with two balls to go.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Iyer drives but to mid off.
29.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide! Iyer in full flow now! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled past mid-wicket for a boundary. FIfty for Iyer. He will know only half the job is done. He started off slowly but is now catching up.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Really well fielded! On the pads, Samson flicks it towards short fine leg. Akeal Hosein dives and stops it. Just the one.
28.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then! On off, this is pushed through covers for one. Good comeback by the bowler after going for a boundary early on.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle, Iyer pushes it down to long on and gets to the other end.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Fractionally short and outside off, Iyer slaps it hard but to covers.
28.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is way too short. Iyer evades it well.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Iyer looks to drop and run but is sent back in time.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short again, this time it is outside off. Iyer looks to pull but misses.
28.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been pulled brilliantly! The over starts with a boundary and pressure now on Shepherd! Short and on middle, this is thumped through mid-wicket. No chance of stopping that.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Another easy single! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Does well to get a hand to it! Fuller and on off, this is hit back hard towards the bowler who does make a half stop. A single.
27.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Samson works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Samson pushes it to mid off.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Not sure why there was not a louder appeal! Maybe an inside edge! On off, shortish. Samson looks to pull but misses to get hit on the pads. Not a lot of bounce on this wicket. Could have been a better appeal.
26.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end! Iyer moving along nicely now! Shorter and outside off, this is cut past point for two.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Misfield and one! On off, this is pushed towards cover, the fielder lets it through and an easy run is taken.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Darts it on off, Samson pushes it to covers.
26.3 overs (1 Run) This time he plays it past the player at the mid-wicket region for one.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
26.1 overs (2 Runs) Deft! Fires it on off, Iyer guides it past short third man for two.
Akeal Hosein (3-0-20-0) is brought back into the attack.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end! Mayers continues to keep it tidy! On middle, this is clipped through mid-wicket.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Another one as this is nudged through mid-wicket.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Iyer works it through square leg and a single is taken.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Good shot but only one! Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for one.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Samson guides it to short third man.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Another easy single! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
Match Reports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 312, are 162/3. The live updates of West Indies vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in West Indies vs India, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through West Indies vs India, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, West Indies vs India, West Indies vs India live score, West Indies vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the West Indies vs India, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.