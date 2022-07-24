West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
29.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
29.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
29.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Back of a length, around middle, spinning in. Shai Hope uses the depth of his crease and pulls it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off this time, short again. Nicholas Pooran cuts it towards point and takes a single.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back now, serves a shorter one, around middle and leg. Shai Hope pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, around middle. Nicholas Pooran dances down the pitch and pushes it towards long off for a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Much fuller now, outside off. Shai Hope defends it towards point.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, fuller one. Nicholas Pooran sweeps it towards fine leg for a single.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter this time, spinning in, around middle and leg. Nicholas Pooran clips this one to the fielder at mimd-wicket.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, around middle and off. Nicholas Pooran blocks it out.
28.2 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, around middle, short as well. Shai Hope pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
28.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Back of a length, outside off, spinning away. Shai Hope punches it off the back foot past point for a boundary. Shardul Thakur runs to his left, and dives but he fails to stop the ball. Good effort from though!
27.6 overs (0 Run) Turn and bounce! Slightly short, this one lands around off and spins away. Nicholas Pooran gets beaten while trying to defend this one.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, spinning away, around off. Nicholas Pooran leans forward and blocks it out.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full delivery, around middle and off. Shai Hope sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Back to over the wicket a fuller one, around middle. Shai Hope pushes it back to the bowler.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Deepak Hooda goes 'round the wicket now serves a fuller one, around middle. Nicholas Pooran drives it towards long off for a single.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Spinning in, around middle and leg, shorter one. Shai Hope tucks it towards square leg and rotates the strike.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, around off. Nicholas Pooran pushes it towards cover off the back foot.
26.5 overs (1 Run) On a length now, outside off. Shai Hope taps it towards third man and takes a single.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Sticks to his length and serves a short one, around middle. Nicholas Pooran pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for another run.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length again, outside off. Shai Hope dabs it towards third man for a single.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter one again, outside off. Shai Hope looks to cut this one but the ball goes off the inside edge towards the keeper.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter, outside off. Shai Hope pushes it off the back foot towards the fielder at cover.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, short again. Shai Hope pushes it towards sweeper cover for a single.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle and leg. Nicholas Pooran flicks it towards deep square leg for a run.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller now, around off. Shai Hope leans to drive this but the ball goes off the inside edge towards square leg for a single.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Turn and bounce there! A shorter one, outside off, spinning away. Shai Hope looks to play this one but he bails out in the end.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Full and much straighter this time. Shai Hope pushes it back to the bowler.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Nicholas Pooran advances down the pitch and drives it down the ground for a single.
