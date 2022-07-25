West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end! Back-to-back good overs for India. They need 188 from 150 balls. The last ball is on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Good length and on off, Samson pushes it towards cover for one.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Lovely shot for one! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Iyer has started to find his timing! Length and on off, he times it well but to covers.
24.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Runs now have started to flow! Hope should have done better there though. On the pads, Iyer looks to flick, it goes off the pad, Hope dives over the ball and this races away to the fence.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Sensible batting now! Follows the biggie with a single as this is worked through mid-wicket. 12 from the over. India need a few more of these to release the pressure.
23.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a glorious hit and India now need below 200. This is tunring out to be a brilliant over for the visitors. This is tossed up, way too full, it is lofted over the long off fence for a biggie.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, a little but of turn. Samson pushes it to covers.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Iyer will be disappointed he did not put that away! A full toss on middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket for one.
23.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary! A poor ball and India can't miss out these. Shorter and down the leg side, this is pulled through square leg for a boundary.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is played back to the bowler.
DRINKS! West Indies are well in control of the game for now. A couple of wickets for them will help them inch closer towards victory. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson are doing some damage work for India at the moment. They need to build a big partnership here and get their side back in the game.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot! So despite the boundary, only 5 from it. On a length and around off, this is guided to point.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Length again and on off, Samson pushes it to covers.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Iyer loses his bat! Sweaty palms maybe! On middle, Iyer looks to flick, he loses his bat in the process but does connect, it goes through square leg for one.
22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 100 up for India! Iyer loves that area and he finally puts one away. Will this get him going? Shorter and outside off, this is guided past point for a boundary.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Angled into middle, Iyer pushes it to covers.
22.1 overs (0 Run) No foot movement! Length and outside off, Iyer throws his bat at it, gets beaten!
Romario Shepherd (3-0-16-1) comes back to bowl.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Really good stuff from Walsh! Flatter and outside off, a little bit of turn away. Left alone by Samson.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for a single.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Samson works it towards square leg for one.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Looks to break the shackles, steps out and looks to go inside out over covers, it goes off the inner half down to long on for one.
21.2 overs (0 Run) The pressure continues to build! On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Pressure building on Iyer! On middle, he pushes it towards the left of mid-wicket who runs there and stops it.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Another one on the shorter side, this is nudged towards square leg for one. Another excellent over from Joseph.
20.5 overs (0 Run) This one is shorter, it skids through. Iyer is rushed into a pull, it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Angled into middle, Iyer defends. 4 dots in this over so far.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, comes slow off the surface and hence, Iyer ends up chopping it to point.
20.2 overs (0 Run) A short one, going to see a lo of that being bowled to Iyer. He evades it.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, this one shapes back in. Iyer looks to drive but it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket.
