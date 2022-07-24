West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
24.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Shai Hope defends it out.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Nicholas Pooran taps it off the back foot towards mid off and takes a single.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Good ball again! Another length ball, outside off. Nicholas Pooran looks to have a poke at this one but he gets beaten.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! On a length shaping away, outside off. Nicholas Pooran looks to cut this but he misses.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Full now, around off. Shai Hope drives it towards mid off and takes a single.
24.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, glorious! On a length, around off. Shai Hope shows the full face of the bat and drives it elegantly through mid off for a boundary.
23.6 overs (2 Runs) Oh, well bowled! A fuller ball, quicker, outside off. Nicholas Pooran leans to block this one but the ball goes off his inside edge away from the keeper and towards fine leg for a brace.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Short now, spinning away from the right-hander, outside off. Shai Hope taps it wide of cover and takes a single.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker, shorter, around middle. Nicholas Pooran looks to block this but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for a single.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Much fuller now, around middle and leg. Nicholas Pooran leans forward and turns it away from the fielder at short leg.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Another short delivery, turning in, around off. Nicholas Pooran covers the line of the ball and defends it out.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, spinning in, around off. Nicholas Pooran hangs back and blocks it out.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter on, around middle. Nicholas Pooran stays in his crease and flicks it through square leg for a single.
Nicholas Pooran the skipper of West Indies walks out to bat.
22.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Two wickets in two overs for India! This is just what they needed! West Indies are now 3 down. A loopy ball, full. This one lands around middle, and spins away a tad. Brandon King gets down on his knee and tries to sweep this but the ball goes off the top edge and lobs up behind the keeper. Shikhar Dhawan from first slip runs towards the ball and grabs it safely. Brandon King departs without troubling the scorers.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Full, around middle and off. Brandon King leans forward and defends it out.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy one, slower through the air, full and around off. Shai Hope knocks it towards long off. Single taken!
22.2 overs (2 Runs) Tosses it up, full and on the pads. Shai Hope flicks it towards fine leg for a brace.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Shai Hope pulls it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter this time, around middle. Brandon King stays in his crease and defends it out. A wicket-maiden over from Axar Patel!
21.5 overs (0 Run) Full, and on the stumps. Brandon King blocks it out.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off. Brandon King drives it towards cover.
Brandon King walks out to the middle.
21.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Axar Patel strikes and provided the breakthrough! He gets rid of a well-settled Shamarh Brooks! A shorter one, it lands around middle and turns away a tad. Shamarh Brooks hangs back and looks to block this one but the ball goes off the outside edge and goes towards first slip. Shikhar Dhawan there takes a good catch towards his left. Excellent captaincy from him to keep a slip as well!
21.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle. Shamarh Brooks pushes it towards the right of the bowler. Axar Patel dives and makes a goo stop.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Lopy ball, full and around off. Shamarh Brooks defends it out.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, full and around off. Shai Hope drives it back to the bowler.
20.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Shai Hope brings his fifty in style! A loopy ball, full and around off. Shai Hope gets down on his knee and sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie! A 50 in his 100th ODI! He will want to convert this one.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shamarh Brooks knocks it to long off for a single.
20.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! A fuller one, another leg-break, around middle. Shamarh Brooks heaves it over mid-wicket for a lovely boundary.
20.2 overs (2 Runs) A leg-break, shorter one, and outside off. Shamarh Brooks punches it off the back foot towards sweeper cover for a brace.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on middle. Shai Hope taps it towards cover and takes a single.
