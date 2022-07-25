West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
19.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) Six!
19.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Slower through the air, full in length. This one lands around off and spins away. Sanju Samson leans forward and tries to block this but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, full and on middle. Sanju Samson presses forward and blocks it out.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Much fuller now, outside off. Shreyas Iyer slices it uppishly towards deep cover. The fielder there collects the ball on a bounce. Single taken!
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter one, outside off. Shreyas Iyer chops it past point. Two taken!
Hayden Walsh comes into the attack!
18.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller now, outside off. Sanju Samson drives and finds the fielder at mid off. Another terrific over from West Indies!
18.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Sanju Samson opens the face of the bat and taps it towards point.
18.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads now, a length ball. Shreyas Iyer flicks it off the back foot towards fine leg for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Another short ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer ducks underneath it.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, around middle and leg. Shreyas Iyer looks to pull this but the ball goes off his forearm and towards the keeper.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Excellant stop! West Indies are not letting anything get away! A fuller one, outside off. Sanju Samson drives it towards cover. Nicholas Pooran dives to his left and makes a terrific stop. Single taken. He saved three runs there.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Another length ball, on the pads. Sanju Samson flicks it towards square leg for a single. Another successful over from Kyle Mayers comes to an end.
17.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Sanju Samson blocks it out.
17.4 overs (0 Run) IN THE AIR...AND SAFE! A length ball, on the pads. Sanju Samson flicks this one but the ball goes off the leading edge and falls just away from Brandon King at mid-wicket. He did put in a dive but he failed to get there.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sanju Samson is off the mark with a boundary! A length ball, down the leg side. Sanju Samson flick it fine, towards fine leg for a boundary.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Two wickets in two overs for Kyle Mayers! He gets rid of Suryakumar Yadav now! This is a big wicket for West Indies! Kyle Mayers serves it slightly short, wide of off. Suryakumar Yadav stays in his crease and looks to push this away on the off side. But the ball goes off the inside edge back onto the stumps. India are 3 down and in a spot of bother for now.
Sanju Samson comes to the crease.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side, on a length. Suryakumar Yadav looks to flick this but he misses. Wide called!
17.1 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up, around off. Suryakumar Yadav drives and finds the fielder at mid off.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, width on offer, spinning away. Shreyas Iyer rocks back and cuts it past backward point for a brace. Good over for India! 11 runs off it!
16.5 overs (1 Run) Much fuller now, around middle. Suryakumar Yadav drives it down to long off for a run.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Suryakumar Yadav blocks it out towards cover off the back foot.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, full again. Shreyas Iyer dabs it towards point and takes a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, full and around off. Suryakumar Yadav drives it towards deep cover for a single.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Suryakumar Yadav takes on Akeal Hosein! A fuller one, around middle. Suryakumar Yadav clears his front leg and flicks it over deep long on for a biggie! Lovely shot!
15.6 overs (1 Run) Another length ball, on the pads. Suryakumar Yadav flicks it towards deep square leg for a single. He gets off the mark!
15.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length. Suryakumar Yadav pushes this one towards point.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat now.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Kyle Mayers strikes and he send back the other Indian opener. A soft dismissal! This was a fuller ball, around off. Shubman Gill gets low and looks to scoop this over. But the ball goes off the toe end and lobs up towards the bowler. Kyle Mayers takes an easy catch there. The pressure was building on and Shubman Gill could not hold on!
15.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, around middle and off. Shreyas Iyer pushes it towards long on for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On a length now, around middle and leg. Shreyas Iyer flicks it towards the fielder at mid-wicket again. No run there!
15.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle and off. Shreyas Iyer pulls it along the ground towards mid-wicket.
