West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle and leg. Shamarh Brooks sweeps and finds the fielder at short fine leg.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads. Shai Hope clips it through mid-wicket for a single.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Pulls his length further back, and serves it outside off. Shai Hope punches it off the back foot through cover for a brace.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Spinning in, shorter one, around the pads. Shai Hope flicks it towards mid-wicket.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off. Shai Hope leans forward and blocks it out.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, shortish and around middle. Shai Hope pushes it back to the bowler.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end the over! Quicker, tad shorter and outside off. Shamarh Brooks waits for it and cuts it past point for a boundary.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Tosses this one up, full again, around middle. Shai Hope drives it down to long on. Single taken!
18.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, full and around off. Shai Hope defends it out.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up, full and outside off. Shai Hope drives it towards extra-cover.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, very full, around off. Shai Hope pushes it back to the bowler.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Quick, short and outside off. Shai Hope cuts it towards point. Mohammed Siraj dives to his right and makes an excellent stop!
17.6 overs (0 Run) Short again, spinning in, around off. Shamarh Brooks punches it off the back foot towards cover.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, turning in, around off. Shamarh Brooks rocks back and pushes it towards cover.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, around middle and leg. Shamarh Brooks flicks it away towards mid-wicket.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and punished! Too short this time, spinning in, around middle. Shamarh Brooks uses the depth of his crease and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, around middle and leg. Shamarh Brooks steps down the wicket and blocks it out.
17.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, full in length. Shamarh Brooks flicks it towards square leg.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, and on the pads this time. Shamarh Brooks pushes it down to long on for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full and around off. Shamarh Brooks blocks it out.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, fuller one now, around off. Shamarh Brooks drives it back to the bowler.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter this time, around off. Shamarh Brooks blocks it out off the back foot.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Another loopy one, full again, around off. Shai Hope drives it to long off for a single. 100 up for West Indies!
16.1 overs (0 Run) Yuzvendra Chahal begins with a loopy ball, very full, around middle. Shai Hope pushes it back to the bowler.
DRINKS! West Indies are cruising along nicely so far! They have lost one wicket, but they are rotating the strike well, hitting the bad balls, and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Shai Hope on his 100th ODI is looking well-stelled at the moment. India will need quick wickets to take things under control. Having said that, Yuzvendra Chahal one of their best bowlers comes into the attack. Can he get a breakthrough for India?
15.6 overs (1 Run) Very full this time, around middle. Shai Hope pushes it towards long on for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full again, on the pads now. Shamarh Brooks clips it towards square leg for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, and around middle. Shai Hope knocks it towards long on.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Another one around middle and leg, shortish ball. Shamarh Brooks works it away towards square leg for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Turning it in, around middle. Shai Hope flicks it off the back foot towards square leg for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off. Shai Hope drives it towards cover.
