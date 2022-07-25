West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Quicker this time at 95 clicks, short as well and outside off. Shubman Gill rocks back and looks to cut this away but he misses.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter, darting it around the pads. Shreyas Iyer stays in his crease and flicks it through square leg for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up again, around middle. Shubman Gill flicks it down to the fielder at long on. A single is taken!
14.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, full and around off. Shubman Gill drives it to the fielder at mid off.
14.1 overs (0 Run) This one comes in with the arm, fuller one and around the leg pole. Shubman Gill advances down the pitch and looks to flick this but he misses and gets hit on his pads.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! On a length, around middle. Shreyas Iyer pushes it back to the bowler. A tidy over from Kyle Mayers!
13.5 overs (0 Run) Much fuller this time, around off. Shreyas Iyer drives it firmly but finds the fielder at mid off.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Shreyas Iyer opens the face of the bat and taps it towards point.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Slightly short now, around middle and leg. Shubman Gill looks to pull this one but he misses. The ball deflects off his thigh pad and goes towards square leg. Leg bye taken!
13.2 overs (1 Run) Quick single! On a length once again, outside off. Shreyas Iyer cuts it towards cover-point and scampers across to the other end.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, around off. Shreyas Iyer pushes it off the back foot towards the fielder at cover.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up again, outside off. Shubman Gill drives and finds the fielder at cover.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Slower this time, full and outside off. Shreyas Iyer drives it down to long off for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off now, shortish ball. Shubman Gill cuts it towards deep point for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter one now, spinning away, around off. Shubman Gill knocks it towards mid on off the back foot.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot from Shubman Gill! Tosses it up, full and outside off. Shubman Gill gets down on his knee and slog-sweeps it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Akeal Hosein begins with a fuller ball, quicker as well, at 89 clicks, around off. Shreyas Iyer drives it through cover for a single.
Akeal Hosein comes into the attack!
11.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shreyas Iyer punches it off the back foot towards sweeper cover for a single. 6 runs off Kyle Mayers' first over!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Once again on the pads, a length ball. Shubman Gill tucks it through square leg and takes another run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly short now, darting it on the thigh pad. Shreyas Iyer flicks it through square leg for a single.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) On a length, width on offer now. Shreyas Iyer cuts it past point for a brace. He gets off the mark with that!
11.2 overs (1 Run) On a length again, around off. Shubman Gill pushes it towards long on off the back foot. Single taken!
11.1 overs (0 Run) Kyle Mayers begins with a length ball, angling in, around middle and leg. Shubman Gill looks to flick this but he gets an inside edge back ono his pads.
Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat at number 3.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A stunning catch to dismiss the Indian captain! Romario Shepherd draws first blood and breaks this opening stand. He drops it short again, outside off this time. Shikhar Dhawan leans back and uppercuts it towards third man. Kyle Mayers runs across to his right, dives, and takes a terrific catch. India lose their first wicket!
10.5 overs (0 Run) Ouch! A shorter ball, around middle. Shikhar Dhawan steps down the pitch and looks to pull this one but he misses and gets hit on his helmet. He seems fins though!
10.4 overs (1 Run) On a length now, around middle and leg. Shubman Gill knocks it down to long on for a single.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Back of a length, around middle and off. Shubman Gill pulls it over mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Tight single! On a length, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan walks across and taps it towards point. They scamper across to steal a quick single. Hayden Walsh collects the ball and has a shy at the striker's end, but he misses.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle and 131 clicks. Romario Shepherd defends this one out.
