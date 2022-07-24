West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Spinning away, short one, and outside off. Shamarh Brooks pushes it off the back foot towards sweeper.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up now, outside off. Shamarh Brooks opens the face of the bat and taps it towards point.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, around middle. Shamarh Brooks clips it towards mid-wicket.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and quicker, on the pads. Shamarh Brooks stays in his crease and flicks it through square leg for a brace.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and outside off. Shai Hope leans to drive but the ball goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Shai Hope flicks it past mid-wicket for a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy one, full as well, around off. Shai Hope presses forward and blocks it out.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up, around middle and off. Shai Hope leans forward and turns it away to mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter, around middle and leg. Shai Hope flicks it towards square leg.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, tosses it up, full again. Shai Hope blocks it out.
13.1 overs (1 Run) full, spinning in, around middle and leg. Shamarh Brooks tucks it towards square leg for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Short again, around middle and off. Shai Hope defends it out.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Short now, around off. Shai Hope stays in his crease and pushes it back to the bowler.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full this time, outside off. Shamarh Brooks drives it towards sweeper cover for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Shai Hope pushes it off the back foot towards cover for a single.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfectly placed! Quicker, and outside off, slightly short. Shai Hope drives it through backward point for a boundary.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker at 94 clicks, shorter one, and outside off. Shai Hope pushes it towards cover off the back foot.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, quicker and on the pads. Shamarh Brooks flicks it towards square leg.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up again, spinning in, around middle and off. Shamarh Brooks leans forward and taps it to mid-wicket.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around middle and off. Shai Hope drives it wide of long on. Only a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, shorter and on the pads. Shai Hope tucks it towards mid-wicket.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up again, around middle. Shamarh Brooks pushes it towards long on. Single taken!
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tad quicker, fuller in length, outside off. Shai Hope leans to drive but he gets an inside edge towards short fine leg for a single.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Quicker and flatter, on the pads. Shamarh Brooks flicks it off the back foot through square leg for a brace.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Shorter one now, outside off. Shamarh Brooks hangs back and cuts it past point for a boundary.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside, A bit of extra bounce there as well. Shamarh Brooks taps it towards point.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy one, full and on middle. Shamarh Brooks blocks it out.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Another fuller delivery, outside off. Shai Hope strides forward and drives it towards deep cover for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Axar Patel tosses it up, full, around off. Shai Hope presses forward and blocks it out.
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.4 overs, West Indies are 97/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2022 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.