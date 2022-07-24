West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On the pads, Dhawan clips it through mid-wicket and takes two.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to mid off.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, Dhawan waits and then plays it to covers.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Another quick run! Length and on off, Gill pushes it to mid off and gets to the other end.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) Dhawan was struggling to complete the second! On middle, this is worked past the mid-wicket fielder. Pooran from mid on runs after it. He picks the ball up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Dhawan was well out had he hit.
4.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Dhawan works it towards mid on and takes one.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A good over despite going for a boundary early on by Seales! Length and on off, this is guided to point.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Gill pushes it to mid off.
3.4 overs (0 Run) This one does not bounce a lot! Shorter and outside off, Gill looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! Shorter and on middle, Gill pulls but the fielder at mid-wicket dives to his right and makes a decent stop.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A very authoritative stroke! Gill takes a few steps down the track, this is on a length and on off. Gill shows the full face of the bat and strokes it down the ground to the long off fence.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, blocked.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A good delivery to end from Joseph! Length and on off, Dhawan gets his bat down in time and defends it.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Another easy run! Length and on off, Gill opens the face of the bat and guides it past point for one.
2.4 overs (1 Run) That would have been very close! Length and on off, Dhawan pushes it to mid off and takes off. Pooran picks the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Had he hit, Dhawan was a goner.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single as this is pushed through covers.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been tickled very fine and India bag their first boundary of the chase. Comes off the bat of Gill. On the pads, he works it fine and this one races away to the fence. Failed to adjust this time to the right-left combination.
2.1 overs (1 Run) JUST WIDE! Length and on off, Shikhar looks to push at it, it flies off the outside edge past Mayers who dives to his left at first slip. It goes down to third man for one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end then! Length and on off, Gill guides it to point.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Angled into the pads, Gill shuffles across and works it through square leg for two.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) India and Gill are underway! Length and on off, Gill steps out and then guides it past point for two.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Make that 9 dots in a row! On middle, on a length, Gill works it to mid on.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent from Seales! Gets this one to shape back in a touch, the length is good and the line is on off, this is pushed to mid off.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Really good start from Seales too! Length and on off, shaping away a touch. It is defended to mid off.
Jayden Seales will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Yes, he does! Really good start! Fuller and on off, Dhawan pushes it to mid off.
0.5 over (0 Run) Another dot! On middle, this is played to mid on. Can Joseph start off with a maiden?
0.4 over (0 Run) Brilliant fielding! West Indies are up for this! Shorter and on off, Dhawan guides it towards point. Walsh dives to his left and saves at least two.
0.3 over (0 Run) Soft leading edge! Fuller, this one shapes away. Dhawan looks to work it on the leg side which is against the movement. It goes off a soft leading edge towards short point.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another back of a length delivery and on off, Dhawan guides it to point.
0.1 over (0 Run) Back of a length to begin with, on the off pole, Dhawan plays it to point.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 312, are 28/0. The live updates of West Indies vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in West Indies vs India, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through West Indies vs India, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, West Indies vs India, West Indies vs India live score, West Indies vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the West Indies vs India, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.