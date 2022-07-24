West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Swinging in, on a length, around middle and leg. Shai Hope flicks it towards square leg and takes a single. He retains the strike!
4.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Mohammed Siraj hits the deck hard now, and serves a short one, around middle. Shai Hope ducks under that one.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Angling in this time, tad fuller, around middle and leg. Shai Hope pushes it towards mid-wicket.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, outside off, at 141 clicks. Shai Hope lets that go through to the keeper.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Full again, around off. Shai Hope drives it again but finds the fielder at mid off this time.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, glorious! Pitches it up, outside off. Shai Hope leans into it, shows the full face of the bat, and drives it past mid off for a beautiful boundary. Three boundaries in a row for West Indies!
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! This is even better! Fuller one now, outside off. Kyle Mayers drives it uppishly over cover for another boundary. 13 runs off the over!
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! On a length, around middle. Kyle Mayers pulls this through mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Fuller one, around middle and off. Shai Hope pushes it off the front foot towards mid off and scampers across to the other end.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Oh, lovely delivery! Avesh Khan surprises Shai Hope with a short ball this time. He serves it outside off, at 143 clicks. Shai Hope sways away from it.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller again, wide of off. Shai Hope drives this one away from his body but finds the fielder at cover.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! A half-volley, outside off. Shai Hope lunges forward, opens the face of his bat, and drives it through cover-point for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Another shorter ball, around off. Kyle Mayers looks to push this through cover but he gets an inside edge back onto his pads. A maiden over from Mohammed Siraj!
2.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off, hint of away movement there again. Kyle Mayers stays in his crease and looks to have a poke at it but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On a length now, around off. Kyle Mayers pushes it off the back foot towards mid off.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Well bowled! Fuller again, wide of off, at 137 clicks. Kyle Mayers presses forward to drive this one away from his body but he misses as the ball swings away from him.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up again, around middle, at 138 clicks. Kyle Mayers shows the full face of the bat and drives it towards mid on.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW, but the umpire says no! A fuller ball, swinging into the left-hander, around the leg pole. Kyle Mayers looks to flick this one but the ball hits him on his pads first and then goes on to hit the bat. India opts for a review! The Ball Tracking indicates that it was pitching outside leg. The on-field decision stands and India loses a review here!
1.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, darting it on the thigh pad. Kyle Mayers tucks it towards fine leg for a single. 7 runs off Avesh Khan's first over in ODI cricket.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! On a length, outside off. Kyle Mayers leans forward and drives it through cover for a glorious boundary.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Full, around middle and off. Shai Hope closes the face of the bat and pushes it down the ground for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Tad fuller, outside off. Shai Hope opens the face of the bat and drives it to the fielder at cover-point.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! On a length now, shaping away, outside off. Shai Hope lunges forward and gets beaten while trying to drive this one.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Avesh Khan begins with a fuller ball, swinging in, around middle. Kyle Mayers looks to drive this but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for a single.
Avesh Khan the debutant will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! West Indies and Shai Hope are up and running in style! Slightly shorter, outside off, at 133 clicks. Shai Hope stands tall and punches it off the back foot though cover for a boundary.
0.5 over (0 Run) Pitches it up now, around the off pole, at 136 clicks. Shai Hope pushes it towards the fielder at mid on.
0.4 over (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Shai Hope presses forward and leaves it alone.
0.3 over (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Much fuller now, hint of away movement as well, outside off, at 133 clicks. Shai Hope leans to drive this but he misses.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another good-length delivery, shaping away, outside off. Shai Hope lets that go through to the keeper.
0.1 over (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj begins with a length ball, swinging away, outside off. Shai Hope leaves it alone.
We are all set for action to get underway! The umpires are out in the middle. The players have made their way out as well. All the players will take the knee in support of the BLM movement. Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers will open the batting for West Indies. Mohammed Siraj will begin the proceedings with the ball. Let's go!
Yuzvendra Chahal is down for a chat. He says that they have a young team, but all the players have played in the Indian T20 League and they have a bit of experience. Mentions that they had three medium-pace bowlers so they decided to play spin later on in the innings in the first game, which he loved to do. Further says that close games in ODIs are very exciting.
Shikhar Dhawan the captain of India says that it's a very good wicket once again, but once the spinners come into play it becomes a little slow. Mentions that they want to improve in their fielding department and also a slight improvement in their bowling is also needed. Adds that he was very pleased with the previous games, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bowled well and he says that they are confident of doing well today as well. Informs that Prasidh Krishna makes way for Avesh Khan who is set to make his debut.
Nicholas Pooran the skipper of West Indies says that they are going to bat first, it's the same wicket as the first ODI and anything over 250 will be challenging. Mentions that they need to step up with the bat and build partnerships and execute their plans. Informs that they have one forced change, Gudakesh Motie is out and Hayden Walsh is in. On Shai Hope, he says that he should his 100th ODI game.
India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan (On debut) (In for Prasidh Krishna).
West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh (In for Gudakesh Motie).
TOSS - West Indies have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first!
The news from the middle is that Avesh Khan has received his ODI cap and he is all set to make his debut!
