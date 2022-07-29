West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) Four!
9.2 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer mistimes his drive to cover.
9.1 overs (0 Run) It is short, outside off, turns in a touch. Shimron Hetmyer blocks it out.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, on off, Powell blocks it back to the bowler. A wicket-taking over by Ashwin comes to an end.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on leg, Hetmyer flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, on off. Shimron Hetmyer blocks it out.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, blocked back to the bowler.
Shimron Hetmyer is in at number 6.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Ravichandran Ashwin wins the battle against Nicholas Pooran. It is flatter and quicker, on fourth stump. It extracts some extra bounce off the deck as well. Nicholas Pooran tries to cut it away on his back foot. He only manages to get an outside edge and Rishabh Pant makes no mistake behind the sticks. India are in the driving seat here.
8.1 overs (1 Run) It is full and on off. Powell tries to flick it away but gets it to covers off the leading edge. They take one.
Ravichandran Ashwin (1-0-10-0) is back on.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked through mid-wicket for one. Another good over for West Indies.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Rovman Powell gets into the act now. It is floated and full, on off. Powell uses his feet and lofts it towards long on. There is a man in the deep, but it does not matter as it is beats Arshdeep Singh for a maximum.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off. Powell defends it out watchfully.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Pooran dabs it to third man for a quick single.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! It is short, outside off. This one turns in with some extra bounce. Nicholas Pooran waits for it and guides it past short third man for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is worked towards mid on.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angling across the left-hander. Nicholas Pooran looks to chase it but misses. A good over for the hosts, 10 runs off it.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Nicholas Pooran getting into his rhythm here. It is full and on off. Pooran whips it across the line and sends it into the stands past the mid-wicket fence.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around middle, angling into the batter. Powell pulls it to fine leg for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Pandya bends his back now and serves a short ball, on off. Pooran pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads, Powell tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Hardik Pandya serves a short ball, on off. Pooran stays back and dabs it to short third man. They take a risky single this time. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses.
Hardik Pandya to bowl his medium-pacers now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A wicket-maiden for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Rovman Powell stays back and blocks this length delivery to backward point. West Indies are 42/3 at the end of Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, outside off. Powell guides it behind point but not in the gap.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, around off. Powell blocks it to the off side watchfully.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Powell presses forward and defends it to point. The fielder there misfields but the batters do not cross.
Rovman Powell comes in now.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack and strikes on his second delivery. It is a length ball, around off, nips in a touch off the deck. Shamarh Brooks tries to heaves it across the line but misses it completely. The ball goes through to rattle the stumps. West Indies in a spot of bother,
5.1 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball, outside off. Shamarh Brooks lets it through to the keeper.
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 191, are 80/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2022 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.