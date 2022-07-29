West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.3 overs (1 Run) Length, on off, just eased down to long off for a single.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Full and wide, Sharma goes after it and just opens the face of the bat at the last moment to slice it over short third man for a boundary.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Paul digs it in first up and bowls it way outside off, Rohit Sharma reaches out and taps it towards point for a quick run. The fielder over there has a shy at the striker's end but misses and there's no one backing up. The batters get an extra run.
Change. Keemo Paul comes into the attack now. He replaces Alzarri Joseph.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Smith goes full and angles it down leg, Rishabh Pant tries to flick it away but misses. The ball goes off his pads and trickles into the fine leg fence.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short again and outside off, a bit slower this time. Sharma has to reach for it and just steers it down to third man for a run.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! You don't bowl short to Rohit Sharma, he'll keep punishing you all day. This is short and wide, Sharma latches onto it and slaps it into the fence behind point.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Goes full and around off, Pant drives it down to long off for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket to the left-hander and delivers a shortish ball around off. The ball nips away a touch and Pant tries to guide it away but misses.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Smith starts off with a full and wide one, Sharma drives it firmly towards deep point for one.
Change. Odean Smith comes into the attack now.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) This is pitched up on the stumps, Rishabh Pant frees his arms and lofts it without much timing towards wide long on. The batters get a comfortable two.
7.5 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller and around off, Sharma edges it down to third man and rotates the strike.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Top shot! Joseph digs in a pacy short ball over middle and Leg, Rohit Sharma takes it on and muscles it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Akeal Hosein is like a livewire in the field, excellent fielding from him. This is on a shorter length and around off, Sharma thrashes it away past point but Hosein runs around quickly to his right from the backward point fence and cuts it off. Two taken.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads, this is flicked through square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Wild swing! Joseph starts off the new spell with a full ball, angled well across the left-hander. Pant looks to smoke it downtown but fails to connect.
6.6 overs (1 Run) This is fuller and angled into the pads, Rishabh Pant looks to slog it away with the spin but gets an inside edge. The ball loops up off the pads and goes towards short fine leg. The batters get a run and 50 is up for India.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter again, around off, this is punched away to sweeper cover for one more.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, Rishabh Pant works it 'round the corner for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Switches to around the wicket and slows it up a touch, drifting it down leg. Wide called.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Yet another shot that is against the turn but Sharma gets lucky. This is quicker and shorter, around middle and leg, Sharma with an awkward pull shot. The ball goes uppishly through mid-wicket and the batters pick up a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, stroked away to cover.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on a shortish length, around off, Rohit Sharma tries to scoop it over short fine leg but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the Powerplay, after which India are 45/2! On a length and wide of off, Pant has a little dab at it but the ball moves away a touch and beats the bat. Just a single and a wicket off the over, brilliant from McCoy.
Rishabh Pant comes in at number 4.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Absolutely brilliant from Akeal Hosein in the field and India lose two wickets inside the Powerplay! Obed McCoy goes full and on middle and off, just like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer too looks to whip it across the line. The ball is angling across the catches the outside edge. Hosein is blindsided at first slip but shows sharp reflexes to move to his left and grab it with both hands. Iyer goes for a duck!
5.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a nagging length and angling just across the off stump, Shreyas Iyer goes on the back foot instead of pressing forward and the ball zips past the outside edge.
5.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around leg, Sharma looks to flick it away but gets it off the leading edge towards mid off. The batters scamper through for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) This should have been put away! A juicy full toss, around off and Sharma can only manage to stroke it towards mid off.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Excellent delivery! Obed McCoy comes from over the wicket and serves a perfect yorker on middle and leg, Rohit Sharma does well to get his bat down in time.
