West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Pandya goes full and around off, Hosein has a big swing through the line but makes no connection.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Slower again, on a hard length and around off, this is dabbed down to short third man.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Another slower short ball, over leg stump. Akeal Hosein tries to get inside the line of the ball and play it fine but misses.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length, over off. Paul hops and tucks it away past square leg for a run.
The physio is out on the field to have a look at Keemo Paul who seems to be in some pain after getting hit on his rib cage. It does not take long for Paul to get back on his feet.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Digs in a short ball, slower and on middle and leg. Keemo Paul steps out and looks to pull but takes his eyes off the ball. Paul misses and gets hit on the body.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle, this is hit uppishly straight back past the bowler for a single.
Change. Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Switches to around the wicket and bowls it on off, Hosein turns it through square leg for one.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Yet another googly from Bishnoi, full and around off. Akeal Hosein hangs back and smokes it all the way over the long off fence for a biggie.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is flatter and way, way outside off. Left alone for a wide. Free Hit will continue.
13.5 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! There is a huge appeal for caught behind from the Indian skipper at first slip but it isn't given. Another googly, quicker and going across the left-hander. Akeal Hosein throws his hands at it but gets beaten. Bishnoi has overstepped and a Free Hit will follow.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter length, over leg stump, Paul gets down on one knee and paddles it away behind square for a run.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on the pads, Paul looks to use his feet but misses and gets rapped on the pads.
Keemo Paul comes in at number 9.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! It is just too easy for the Indian bowling attack at the moment. Ravi Bishnoi tosses it up, on a length and around off. Odean Smith is tempted to go for the big shot and he goes for it. The googly completely beats Smith in flight and Rishabh Pant teases the batter before dislodging the bails. Smith is way down the track and has no chance of getting back. West Indies going down in a hurry.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, on the pads, this is flicked away to short fine leg.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A bit slower through the air and on a length, around middle. Akeal Hosein nudges it onto the leg side.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, played off the back foot towards cover.
Odean Smith is the new man in.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust. This is a bit tossed up and on off. Shimron Hetmyer was itching to get a move on and decides to take it on. Hetmyer backs away and tries to loft it inside-out over the extra cover fence. Hetmyer ends up just lofting it straight down the throat of the man at wide long off and Suryakumar Yadav takes a simple catch. Ashwin picks up his second wicket and that seems to be the final nail in the coffin for West Indies.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Risky from Hetmyer, going on the back foot to a fuller delivery. This is darted onto middle, Hetmyer backs away to cut but finds the man at backward point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Around middle, played towards cover for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Drifted full and into leg stump, Hosein defends it back to the bowler.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Peach! Bishnoi gives it just a bit more air and floats it up close to the off pole. Shimron Hetmyer looks to press forward and defend but gets completely beaten in flight. 106 needed now off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, Hosein drives it through mid off for one more.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Drops it a bit short and outside off, Hetmyer punches it off the back foot and towards wide long on for a run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, squeezed down to short third man for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Quick delivery, another googly, on a length and going across. Akeal Hosein looks to block but the ball zips past the outside edge.
Akeal Hosein is the new man in.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Beaten all ends up! Dream delivery to start with from Ravi Bishnoi and he has knocked over the dangerous Rovman Powell. This is quicker and flatter, around middle and it is the googly. Powell gets pushed onto the back foot as he looks to work it leg side but ends up playing all around it. The ball rattles into the middle stump and West Indies digging themselves a big hole here.
Change. Ravi Bishnoi comes into the attack now.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Turn and bounce! Nicely flighted, around off and the ball grips before turning away sharply. Shimron Hetmyer looks to drive through the line of the ball but gets beaten past the outside edge.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker and turning it into the pads, Powell manages to nudge it behind square on the leg side for one more.
10.4 overs (1 Run) This is fired in on the pads, Hetmyer tucks it away 'round the corner for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten in flight! Ashwin bowls it slower and floats it up well outside off, the ball turns away as well. Hetmyer looks for the booming cover drive but is well beaten.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Tossed up on off, Shimron Hetmyer swings through the line of the ball and clears the long off fence for a maximum.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On off, Rovman Powell looks to powers it downtown but doesn't get all of it. Ends up playing it towards long off for a single.
