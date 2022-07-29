West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
Dinesh Karthik is the next man in.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Jason Holder strikes this time. Rohit Sharma has to walk back on 64. An incredible innings comes to an end. Holder persists with the short length and it pays off this time. Back of a length, outside off, slower one as well. Sharma stands tall and smashes it hard towards long off. He does not get the desired distance on it. Shimron Hetmyer comes up with a brilliant diving catch to send back the opposition skipper.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle and leg. Jadeja pushes it to long on for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Jason Holder goes for the yorker but ends up serving a lobby full toss, on off. Sharma does not read it early and defends it to the off side. Ravindra Jadeja calls for the single and charges towards the other end. Rohit Sharma is late to react but gets there safely but with some pain as Jason Holder's throw catches his back.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Jadeja pulls it along the ground to deep square leg for one.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Jason Holder takes the pace off the ball, It is a length ball, on off. Jadeja comes down the track and defends it to covers.
Jason Holder (1-0-15-0) is back on for his second spell.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy picking for Sharma! It is a short ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma crunches it over point and bags another boundary in his kitty. He moves to 63.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Jadeja lofts it towards long on. It meets the fielder on a bounce. They take one.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! It is short again, on off. Jadeja stands tall and whips it across the line, gets it through the gap at mid-wicket for a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shar,a stays back and cuts it through point for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Sharma pushes it to the left of the bowler.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off, shaping away from the left-hander. Ravindra Jadeja tries to go downtown with his wild swing. Although it takes the outside edge and runs down to third man. Akeal Hosein there over runs the ball but manages to keep in play. They take one.
Odean Smith is back on.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Keemo Paul takes the pace off the delivery now. It is full, wide outside off. It also stays very low off the deck. A dot to end the over. 9 runs off it though.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A freebie for Rohit Sharma. A full toss, outside off. Rohit Sharma smashes it through covers for a boundary.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Jadeja stays back and pulls it to deep square leg for just a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Keemo Paul serves it short, on middle and leg. Jadeja ducks under it.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full length, wide outside off. Rohit Sharma reaches out and works it to sweeper cover for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This one lands wide outside off on a fuller length and shapes away. Rohit Sharma leaves it alone. Wided.
12.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower delivery this time, on a length, wide outside off. Sharma tries to chase it but misses. The umpire signals a wide.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Jadeja dabs it down to third man for one more.
Keemo Paul (1-0-15-1) comes in from the opposite end now.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads, Jadeja stays back and flicks it through square leg for a single. He retains the strike.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball, down leg. Jadeja leaves it alone. The umpire signals a wide.
Ravindra Jadeja is in at number 6.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hardik Pandya knew he had to walk back as soon as he played that shot. It is a short ball, wide outside off. Hardik Pandya stands tall and tries to glide it towards third man. Although there was not much pace to work with, the ball lobs towards third man. Obed McCoy charges towards the ball and holds onto it with a forward dive. Incredible catch to send back Pandya on a single here.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Sharma drives it to long off and crosses for one.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty up for the Indian skipper. He has been in incredible form and would hope to stay out for as long as he can. It is full and outside off. Rohit Sharma lofts it over mid off and the ball races away.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! It is a short ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma stays back and punches it through covers for a boundary.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Rohit Sharma stays back and upper cuts it over point. There is protection in the deep and the batters collect a brace.
Alzarri Joseph is back on. He has been expensive so far, conceding 26 runs in his first 2 overs.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off. Sharma clips it to mid-wicket for a single. Just three runs off the over.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Hardik Pandya gets off the mark now. Touch short, outside off. Pandya cuts it to deep point for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) This one comes in with the arm, full and on off. Pandya pushes it to cover.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter one, on off. Sharma punches it down to long off and rotates the strike.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller, around off. Sharma drives it gently towards covers.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, on the pads, Sharma nudges it to mid-wicket.
