West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, darted into middle and leg, Pooran backs away and pushes it towards cover.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pulled away well in front of mid-wicket for a single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to point.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! A wonderful strike from Brooks. It is tossed up, full and on off. Brooks dances down the track and smokes it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Looped up, around off, Pooran dabs it to short third man for a quick single.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) An amazing on the fence by Shreyas Iyer and he has saved four runs for his side. Ashwin tosses it up first up, around off. Nicholas Pooran dances down the track and lofts it against the turn towards the cow corner fence. The ball seems to be going all the way but Iyer leaps up and manages to keep his balance before throwing the ball back in and falling over. It is checked and Iyer has managed to keep his right boot from touching the ropes. Two taken.
Change. Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Length, on the pads, this is just pushed through wide mid on for a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Back to over the wicket now and digs in a slower bumper, outside off. Nicholas Pooran looks to get on top of the bounce but is early in the pull. The ball goes off the gloves and down to short third man.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Around the wicket now to the right-hander and curves in a full ball from well outside off. Shamarh Brooks squeezes it through point and collects a single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent delivery, Singh gets in the yorker on middle. Nicholas Pooran can only manage to dig it straight back past the bowler for a single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Singh hits the length hard and angles it into middle and leg, Pooran hangs back and tucks it towards square leg. A no ball is called for overstepping and a Free Hit will now follow.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length, over middle, Nicholas Pooran gets behind the line to make the block.
3.1 overs (1 Run) This is dug in short and over off, Shamarh Brooks takes on the pull but mistimes it towards deep square leg for a run.
Nicholas Pooran walks in at number 4.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned him up! This is excellent bowling from Ravindra Jadeja, not so much smart batting from Jason Holder though. Jadeja serves it on a length and around leg stump, slower through the air as well. Holder shows all three stumps as he looks to cut it away. The ball grips and turns a long way and clatters into the stumps. The move to send Holder up the order has backfired and the Windies are already two down.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
2.4 overs (0 Run) This is darted into the pads, Brooks attempts the reverse sweep but misses. The ball hits the pads and there is a stifled appeal from the bowler but the umpire isn't interested.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! This is angled into middle and leg, Brooks hangs back and punches it crisply over mid on for a boundary.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, around off, kept out by Brooks.
2.1 overs (0 Run) How has that missed the stumps? Jadeja starts off with a length ball, drifted into leg stump and turning away a long way. Shamarh Brooks has a wild heave across the line but misses and the ball goes an inch or so over the middle stump.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Firmly hit but straight to the fielder. This is on a driving length and outside off, Holder creams it straight to the man at cover.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, close to the off pole, Holder blocks it out.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length, around middle, Jason Holder looks to play it off the back foot but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Jason Holder is the new batter in. This is only the second time he is situated at number 3.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The change of bat hasn't worked for Kyle Mayers and Arshdeep Singh has the last laugh here. Singh digs in a short ball, well outside off and it is the leg cutter. Mayers doesn't pick it up at all and ends up just sticking his bat out. The ball takes the top edge and pops up around short mid-wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar over there takes a simple catch and Singh sends back Mayers with a victorious stare towards him.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Carnage from Kyle Mayers and the crowd is all pumped up. This is full and wide, Mayers thrashes it away through cover-point for another boundary. And with that, Mayers changes his bat, not quite sure why though.
1.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Singh pulls back the length but pushes it a bit too wide outside off. Mayers can't reach it and a wide is called.
1.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Muscled! Arshdeep Singh starts off with a fullish delivery around off, Kyle Mayers walks towards off stump and smokes it back over the bowler's head for a biggie.
It will be Arshdeep Singh to steam in from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end an expensive first over, 11 runs coming from it. Around the top of off, Brooks looks to drop and run towards cover but Mayers says no.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Easily done! Good length, width on offer, Brooks just stretches out and places it perfectly in between backward point and short third man for a boundary.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Length again, around off, Shamarh Brooks with a positive intent heaves it first up towards deep mid-wicket. Brooks gets off the mark with a brace.
0.3 over (1 Run) Length, around middle, this is nudged away in front of mid-wicket for a quick single.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Aggression from Mayers straightaway and West Indies are up and running. Goes a bit fuller, Mayers walks towards the bowler to negate any swing and lofts it over wide mid on for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off on a perfect length, around the top of off and looking for any swing on offer. Kyle Mayers hangs back and pushes it out on the off side.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 191, are 42/3. The live updates of West Indies vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in West Indies vs India, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through West Indies vs India, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, West Indies vs India, West Indies vs India live score, West Indies vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the West Indies vs India, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.