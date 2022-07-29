West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, Iyer blocks it out to safety.
Shreyas Iyer is in at number 3.
4.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Suryakumar Yadav's brisk innings comes to an end. After missing out on two opportunities, Akeal Hosein finally gets his man. Third times a charm it seems. It is floated and full, on off. Yadav tries to flick it to the vacant area at mid-wicket but is a tad early into his shot. The ball lobs towards short third man off the outside edge. Jason Holder takes a sitter there. Can West Indies build on this wicket.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle and leg. Sharma flicks through square leg for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off, pushed to covers.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Length, on the stumps. Sharma blocks it back.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classy from SKY! He looks to be in incredible form. It is a short ball, around off. Suryakumar Yadav leans back and works it over the keeper's head for a boundary. Great shot selection by the new opener of India.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Touch short, around off. Rohit Sharma taps it towards point for a quick single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Yadav works it to deep point for a single.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! This one flies off the deck and Pooran had no chance to stop it behind the sticks. Alzarri Joseph serves a short ball, outside off. It takes off after hitting the deck. Suryakumar Yadav tries to cut it away but misses. Nicholas Pooran leaps behind the sticks but the ball evades him. It races away to the boundary and the umpire signals byes.
3.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Incredible shot by SKY! Uses his wrists really well here. It is fuller, on middle and leg and at 146 clicks. Suryakumar Yadav gets inside the line and whips it high and handsome over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. Yadav stays back and punches it through covers for a brace.
Alzarri Joseph, on his T20I debut, to speed in now.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! It is quicker and on the pads, Sharma paddles it down to fine leg and finds the boundary.
2.5 overs (0 Run) An arm ball now, full and on leg, Sharma nudges it to the leg side.
2.4 overs (1 Run) This is fired into middle, on a length and Suryakumar Yadav goes on the back foot to punch it through cover for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, darted into middle, Yadav blocks it out.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Another chance goes abegging for West Indies. It is tossed up, around off. Yadav gets low and tries to sweep it away. It takes the outside edge and flies over the bowler's head towards mid on. Luckily for Yadav it lands in between the two men charging towards the ball.
2.1 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Nonetheless it is a very tough chance. It is floated and full, on off. Yadav drives it to the left of extra cover on aerially. Kyle Mayers dives that side but is only able to get a hand on it.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A huge over for India. 15 runs off it. Suryakumar Yadav drives this full-length delivery to covers for a single.
Akeal Hosein to have a bowl now.
1.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Jason Holder errs in his line this time. It is full, sliding down leg. Suryakumar Yadav tries to be innovative here, but does not connect. The umpire signals a wide.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Jason Holder dishes a good-length delivery, outside off. Sharma punches it to deep point for one.
1.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angled into the pads, Yadav stays back and flicks it aerially towards mid-wicket. It lands safely and they take one.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished! It does not look like Suryakumar Yadav is opening for the very first time. Back of a length, outside off. Yadav stays back and pucnhes it firmly through covers. It goes through the gap and races away to the boundary.
1.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Sharma works it to third man for one.
1.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Rohit Sharma gets into the party as well. It is a full-length delivery, on off. Sharma dances down the track and smokes it over the long off fence for the first maximum of the innings.
Jason Holder to partner Obed McCoy with the new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Full length, around middle. Yadav drives it to mid on but straight to the fielder. A tidy start from Obed McCoy.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav is off the mark in fine fashion. Obed McCoy goes full, on leg, looking for the swing but does not find any. Suryakumar Yadav stays back and flicks it through the gap at mid-wicket for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Obed McCoy serves a length ball, around off, shaping away from the right-hander. Suryakumar Yadav tries to poke it away from his body but gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.3 over (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Sharma stays back and guides it to third man for a single and gets off the maark as well. With that, India are underway!
0.2 over (0 Run) This time it is a length ball, around the hips. Rohit Sharma stays back and tries to flick it away but does not connect. It hits him on his thigh pad.
0.1 over (0 Run) Obed McCoy starts with a full-length delivery, wide outside off. Rohit Sharma reaches out and works it to backward point but straight to the fielder.
Done with the pre-match formalities and it's time to play! The two umpires are out in the middle and the Windies players are seen in a huddle before taking their places on the field. Rohit Sharma is all set to open the innings for India and interestingly it will be Suryakumar Yadav to partner him up top. Obed McCoy has been handed the new ball and is raring to go. Before the first ball is bowled, the Windies players take the knee in support of the BLM movement. Let's play...
We are minutes away from play! Before play begins, the two teams will line up for their respective national anthems. It will be the anthem of Trinidad and Tobago played first, followed by the national anthems of India and West Indies respectively.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma says that he is ready to go and it's been good to have had some time off considering the number of games they play. Adds that the ground looks good and it's great to see the fans in large numbers but they just need to see how the wicket plays. Mentions that they have had some changes from the ODI series and guys like Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have come in.
Nicholas Pooran, the skipper of West Indies in for a chat. He says they will bowl first. Adds that they expect to change their fortunes in this series. Says that they definitely enjoy the shortest format and are looking forward to it. Adds, there is one spinner in the squad, while Hetmyer is also back in the squad.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(C/WK), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph (On T20I debut), Odean Smith and Obed McCoy.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh.
TOSS - West Indies have won the toss and they will have a BOWL first.
