West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as Mayers hits this length ball to deep point.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Mayers square drives it to deep point. Siraj has to run from covers and did really well to stop despite slipping in the process. Two taken! 50 up as well.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Brooks dabs it past backward point for one more.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone by Shamarh Brooks.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Brooks! This is full and on middle. Brooks lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good start to the over! Length ball on the pads. Brooks just helps it to fine leg and it races into the fence.
First change in the bowling as Shardul Thakur comes into the attack.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Short in length and on middle. Mayers pulls it behind square on the leg side and well past the diving fielder across from deep for four.
8.5 overs (1 Run) QUICK SINGLE! This is full and on off. Brooks drills it to mid on and takes a sharp single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! A short quick delivery, slanting around middle and leg. Brooks looks to pull but misses it. There is a stifled appeal for caught behind but nothing given.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, pulled to deep square leg for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A bumper from Siraj, around middle and leg. Mayers sits under it.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Full again on off. Brooks pushes it gently to mid off for a quick single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on off, pushed to covers.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is perfectly pierced through the gap! Length ball, just outside off. Mayers punches off the back foot, past point for a boundary.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Tight from Krishna! Length ball, around off. Mayers blocks it out.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, pushed to covers.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Overthrow! On a length and outside off. Brooks punches it to cover and tries to take a risky single. He is sent back and the fielder misses his shy at the keeper's end. A single taken as no one is backing up.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On top of off. Brooks punches off the back foot to covers.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. It is hit to mid off.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Siraj keeps bowling outside off. Brooks slaps it straight to cover-point.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Brooks tries to cut again but mistimes it to the off side.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Tries a bouncer now, around off. Brooks evades it well.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off. Brooks on drives it to mid on.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Almost chopped on! Length ball, outside off. Brooks tries to cut but gets a bottom edge, past the off pole and into the fine leg fence.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Brooks punches it to point where the fielder dives over it and allows a single.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and around off. Brooks sits under it.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off. Mayers cuts it over point and to third man for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball from around the wicket and around off. Blocked to covers.
5.2 overs (0 Run) This is again outside off but on the fuller side. Mayers looks to drive but misses.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweetly timed! On a length and outside off. Mayers punches it through cover-point for a boundary.
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 309, are 53/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2022 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.