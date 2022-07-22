West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the first Powerplay, after which India are flying high at 73/0! Mayers comes from around the wicket to the left-hander and angles it into middle, Dhawan defends it off the front foot.
9.5 overs (1 Run) The keeper now comes up to the stumps in order to keep Gill from using his feet. Around the top of off, this is worked in front of square on the leg side for an easy single.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Gentle pace from Kyle Mayers, on the shorter side and outside off. Shubman Gill comes down the track and muscles it through wide mid on for a boundary.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Good length again, on off stump, Gill stays inside the crease and blocks it out.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Gill leaves it alone.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pretty ordinary fielding from Shamarh Brooks. On a shorter length and well outside off, Gill reaches out and chops it towards point where Brooks lets it through and the ball goes away into the fence.
Kyle Mayers is now into the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Romario Shepherd after conceding the early boundary. This is just a tad fuller and angled into middle and leg. Dhawan gets an inside edge onto the pads as the ball rolls towards the gully region.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Perfect length again and around off stump, Dhawan walks towards the ball and just blocks it back to the bowler.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Length again, angling into the off stump. Dhawan punches it out off the back foot towards cover-point.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Length this time, angling it onto the pads, Dhawan tucks it away to the man at short fine leg.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Geez, that's some timing! Overpitched and around off, Shikhar Dhawan goes on the front foot and just caresses it through the cover-region for yet another boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Shepherd comes from around the wicket and angles it into middle stump. Dhawan keeps it out on the off side.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Well-timed but straight to the fielder! Pitched up around off, Gill drives it firmly but the man at short extra cover makes a good stop. 10 off the over and India are off to a blistering start.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is just very inconsistent from the Windies pacers. Short and wide, Shubman Gill gets on top of the bounce and just taps it past the man at point to collect another boundary.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Goes back to a good length and bowls it on off stump. Gill gets behind the line to block it out.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just a bit too straight again and easily put away by Gill. This is angled onto the pads, Gill flicks it behind square on the leg side for yet another boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Perfect length, around the top of off, Gill solidly defends it out on the off side.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and straight, Shubman Gill works it well in front of mid-wicket and collects a couple of runs.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Switches to around the wicket now and angles in a full ball from well outside off. Dhawan lets it through to the keeper.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just too easy to put away. This is on the pads, Dhawan just times it nicely through the vacant square leg region to pick up back-to-back boundaries. The 50 is also up for India.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A real freebie from Romario Shepherd and Shikhar Dhawan gladly accepts the gift. This is overpitched and outside off, Dhawan creams it through extra cover for a boundary.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Right around the top of off, Dhawan stays back and just punches it out towards covers.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard and delivers it on middle. Dhawan mistimes the short-arm jab towards mid-wicket.
6.1 overs (3 Runs) Starts off with a fuller delivery on the pads. Shubman Gill wrists it towards mid-wicket where the fielder gets a hand on it. The fielder then chases it down as the batters sprint back for the third, excellent running yet again.
Romario Shepherd is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Keeps it full and on a tight line around the off pole. Shikhar Dhawan plays it towards point.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller and on off, Dhawan hangs back and just defends it out on the off side.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length this time, angling across off, Dhawan plays it with an angled bat and towards backward point.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent running! Back of a length and over middle, Gill plays it with soft hands towards mid on and sets off for a quick single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Tries to use his feet this time does Gill but Seales pulls the length back considerably. Gill adjusts and nudges it out towards covers.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, angling onto middle. Gill presses forward and pushes it out towards mid on.
