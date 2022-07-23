West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Heartbreak for West Indies as they managed to get in touching distance of the total but fell agonizingly short. Even though the hosts lost the match, seeing contributions throughout the batting order will be a big positive for them going forward as they even managed to play the complete quota of 50 overs, only for the 7th time in about 40 matches. Kyle Mayers was prolific at the top order and Shamarh Brooks supported him well. King got a half-century but it was the fight put up by Akeal Hosein and especially Romario Shepherd that got the Windies ever so close to chasing down the target. In the end, it proved to be a mountain too steep to climb but they will look to level the series in the next game.
An absolute thrilling encounter that went down to the wire to get the series underway but it is Mohammed Siraj who has managed to hold his nerves and seal the victory for his side. India just about edge West Indies to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
49.6 overs (1 Run) Bye! Siraj holds his nerves! This is full and around leg. Shepherd tries to heave across but misses. A boundary was needed but Shepherd fails to connect. Siraj is pumped up. Shepherd is disappointed as he is on his knees with head down. India win by 3 runs.
49.5 overs (2 Runs) Two runs! 5 runs needed now! Are we heading to a super over? This is full and outside off. Shepherd pushes it to long off and again runs for his life to complete two runs.
49.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Siraj spills it down the leg side. Shepherd misses his flick. The keeper does really well to get a hand on it. Wided.
49.4 overs (2 Runs) TWO RUNS! Full again around leg. Shepherd again swings his bat. Mistimes his heave and it rolls to short fine leg. Superb commitment from Shepherd as he wants to finish it. Two taken.
49.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 10 needed now! This is full and on leg. Shepherd opens his body and it nutmegs as it races to deep square leg for a boundary.
49.2 overs (1 Run) This is full and way outside off. Hosein tries to paddle it away but plays all over it. He somehow connects and it rolls towards short third man for a single.
49.1 overs (0 Run) A widish yorker, outside off and Hosein fails to get bat on it. Just get Shepherd on the strike, is what needed right now for West Indies.
48.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just what West Indies wanted! 15 needed from the last over! This is full and outside off. Shepherd again shows his power as he swings his bat, doesn't connect well but the ball flies off the outside edge to third man for a boundary.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on off. Hosein doesn't get the whole of it as he tries to whip away to deep square leg. A single.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on off. Shepherd mistimes his pull to long on for a single.
48.3 overs (0 Run) Again this is full and way outside off. Shepherd fails to get any bat on it.
48.2 overs (0 Run) Not out it is! A full ball, outside off, over the tramline. Shepherd has to reach for it and he throws his bat at it but misses. An appeal for caught behind and the finger goes up. Shepherd reviews it immediately. Ultra Edge shows no bat there and the on-field decision needs to be changed.
48.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! One of many required for the Windies! A juicy full toss on middle. Shepherd stays back and thumps it over long on for a biggie. 21 needed now.
Prasidh Krishna (9-1-50-0) to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.
47.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss outside off. Shepherd has a freebie but ends up hitting to long off for a single. 27 needed now off 12 balls.
47.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shepherd will take it however it comes! This is full and tailing around leg. Shepherd clears his front leg and tries to heave but gets an inside edge and it races into the fine leg fence.
47.4 overs (1 Run) A perfect widish yorker, outside off. Hosein jams it out to covers for a single.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Tries the yorker on middle. Shepherd works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
47.2 overs (0 Run) Siraj serves it full and outside off, this one nips back in. Shepherd makes room and leaves it alone in the end.
47.1 overs (4 Runs) Four leg byes! A boundary to start the over! Spills it on the pads, Shepherd misses his flick and the ball rolls behind off the pads and to fine leg.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and outside off. Shepherd drives it on the up to deep cover for a single. 38 needed in 18 balls.
46.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss on off. Hosein steps across and drives it to long on for a single.
46.4 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, outside off. Shepherd lofts it over covers and the fielder at deep keeps it down to one.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Chahal tries to keep away from the batter and does well. It is hit to point.
46.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much needed! Shepherd reads the flight as this is full and outside off. He uses his long lever and smacks it straight down for a biggie.
46.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Shepherd smashes it hard but finds point.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Nails a yorker, on middle. Shepherd gets his bat down and jams it out t o square leg for a single.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Too full and outside off, pushed to covers for a single.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sees Hosein shuffling way outside off. Siraj serves it way down the leg side. Good take from the keeper. The umpire takes his time before calling a wide.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Short again on middle. Shepherd pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Defended out.
45.2 overs (2 Runs) Short, slower and outside off. Shepherd pulls it to deep mid-wicket, in the gap for two runs.
45.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Hosein slashes it to deep cover for one.
