West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, outside off, Romario Shepherd gets an outside edge that runs down to third man and the batters come back for two. 54 needed now off 30 balls.
44.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker and fuller, well outside off. Romario Shepherd looks to powerfully drive it away but completely misses the ball.
44.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, close to the off pole. Hosein punches it off the back foot through cover for a run.
Romario Shepherd is the new man in.
44.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another Windies batter gives away his wicket at the wrong time and Yuzvendra Chahal has done the trick again for his side. This is bowled flatter and around off, turning away. Brandon King goes after it and tries to lift it over extra cover. The ball goes high off the toe end of the bat and towards deep extra cover where Shreyas Iyer takes a simple catch. King walks back in disappointment and now 57 runs are needed off 33 balls.
44.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter in length but slower through the air and well outside off. This one turns away as well, King cuts it towards sweeper cover and hurries back for the second.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker delivery, pushed wider, Hosein steps down the track and edges it down to short third man for a quick run. 250 is up now for West Indies.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Full and wide again, this time Hosein manages to slash it away towards deep cover for a single.
43.5 overs (0 Run) And again! Very full, almost a low full toss and well outside off, Hosein just can't seem to get his bat on the full and wide ones.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Top delivery! Nails the wide yorker, angling across the left-hander and staying inside the tramline. Akeal Hosein is beaten for pace.
43.3 overs (2 Runs) Banged in short and pushed well outside off, Akeal Hosein throws his hands at it and manages to loft it over extra cover for a couple of runs.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Brilliant execution from Prasidh Krishna, nails the yorker on leg stump. King jams it out on the off side and collects a single.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Very full and on leg stump, Brandon King fails to dig it out and gets hit on the pads.
42.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end a fruitful over for the Windies, 13 coming off it. Chahal drags it down on off stump, Akeal Hosein stands tall and hammers it back over the bowler's head for a boundary. 64 needed now off 42 balls.
42.5 overs (1 Run) This is speared into the leg stump, King sweeps it hard and towards deep mid-wicket for just a single.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker delivery, well outside off, King moves past the off stump but can't get it past the man at backward point.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Pushes this one wider, Hosein reaches out and plays it through covers for one more.
42.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Brandon King and it has been a fighting knock from him so far but he will know that the job is not done yet. Around off and turning away, this is driven towards sweeper cover for a single.
42.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal is welcomed into the new spell with a slog-sweep. This is tossed up on leg stump and it is the leg break. Brandon King slogs it away against the turn and dispatches it over the mid-wicket fence for a huge hit. West Indies need more of the same now.
41.6 overs (0 Run) And again! Excellent from Krishna, gets it full and wide, just inside the tramline and Hosein once again can't get any bat on it.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Full and very wide, Akeal Hosein shuffles past the off stump but fails to get any bat on it.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, slanted onto middle. King backs away but can only manage to hit it towards long on and collect a single.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Much better from Krishna, gets it in the blockhole around off. Hosein jams it out towards extra cover and scampers through for one.
41.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Too full and too wide from Krishna, Hosein can't reach it and the umpire signals a wide.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, this is pulled through mid on for a single.
41.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well timed! Slower delivery, full and on middle stump. Brandon King picks it up well and just strokes it right back past the bowler, beating the diving fielder at long on.
40.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! On the pads again, Akeal Hosein works it past square leg and races back for the second. 85 needed now off 54 balls.
40.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is pushed away onto the leg side for a single.
40.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Nicely flighted from Axar Patel and delivered on middle stump. The ball grips again and turns away sharply, beating the bat of Brandon King who is on the front feet looking to block it out. Sanju Samson whips off the bails in a flash and appeals for a stumping. The replay shows that King dragged his foot back in time.
40.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Hosein works it well in front of mid-wicket for a single.
40.2 overs (0 Run) On leg stump, flicked away towards square leg.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Bye! Lovely delivery from Axar Patel, on off and this one grips and turns. Brandon King is beaten past the outside edge and the keeper is beaten too. The batters scamper through for a bye.
Match Reports
