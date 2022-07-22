West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Tries a yorker now but misses by a bit, it is hit to long on for a single.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, again well-directed. Patel pulls it to square leg for an easy single.
44.4 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, outside off. Hooda guides it to third man for a single.
44.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on middle, flicked wide of deep square leg for a couple now.
44.2 overs (0 Run) This one is angled on the pads. Hooda is again to play it and mistimes his shot to point.
44.1 overs (0 Run) This one is on a length and outside off. Hooda is a bit late to punch it away and gets an inside edge onto the pads. Luckily for him, it didn't hit the stumps.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! Short of a length and outside off. Patel punches it to point where the fielder dives to his left and stops it.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Hard length and on middle. Hooda forces it to long on for one.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Short again. This time Patel plays the pull shot to deep square leg for one.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Short and well-directed on the body. Patel fails to pull it and the ball rolls to cover.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, pushed to covers.
43.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, fuller and it is pushed towards to mid on for one.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Spills one full and down the leg side. Hooda misses his whip. A wide given.
42.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Length and on off. Patel punches off the back foot but finds cover.
42.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and angling on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and shaping on middle. Hooda whacks it to deep square leg for a single.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, it is driven through covers for a single.
Axar Patel is the new man in.
42.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Another one bites the dust! India losing their momentum here! On a length and around middle and off, this one nips back in off the surface and pings Samson on the pads who tries to flick it away. A massive appeal for LBW and up goes the finger. Samson reviews it straightaway. Ultra Edge shows no bat. Ball Tracking shows umpire's call on wickets hitting and the original decision stays.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Hooda punches it through covers for a single.
Romario Shepherd (4-0-27-0) is back on.
41.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden followed by just a single! Good bowling by Seales! Length and outside off, cut straight to point.
41.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Samson tries to push off the back foot but gets beaten on the outside edge.
41.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and nipping back in off the surface. Samson taps it to the man at covers.
41.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, fuller, drilled down to long on for a run.
41.2 overs (0 Run) That was firmly struck! This is full and around off. Hooda comes down the track and smashes it straight back to Seales.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on off. Hooda drops it to covers.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Just two runs off the over. A brilliant spell from Hosein! Tossed up, outside off. Samson pushes again to covers. He has controlled the middle phase really well.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, drifting in. Samson defends to cover.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this one skids through. Samson punches it to covers.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Short again, outside off. Hooda steers it to short third man for a quick single.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off. Hooda chops it on the off side.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, pushed to long off for a single.
Match Reports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.2 overs, India are 265/5. The live updates of West Indies vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in West Indies vs India, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through West Indies vs India, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, West Indies vs India, West Indies vs India live score, West Indies vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the West Indies vs India, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.