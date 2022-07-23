West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. Hosein mistimes his punch to covers.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Bowls it slow and keeps it on the pads. King misses his heave and it goes off the pads to square leg.
39.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome and much needed boundary! Slower again but this is full and outside off. King drives it to deep point for four.
39.3 overs (0 Run) A slower bumper, around off. King tries to ramp it away but misses.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off. King pulls it hard but straight to mid-wicket.
39.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. King bottom edges it to point.
Prasidh Krishna (6-1-34-0) is back for his third spell.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off. King skips down and drives it to deep extra-cover where Hooda is qucik to stop it. A single.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, drifting in. King stays back to cut but misses.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Patel targets the pads, it is flicked to deep square leg for one.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. King punches it through point for one more.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads. Hosein nudges it behind square on the leg side for one.
38.1 overs (0 Run) This is full and on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Hosein takes a wide outside off guard and Thakur serves it very full. Hosein squeezes it out to long off for a single.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Consecutive no balls! Poor from Thakur! This is too full and outside off. Hosein carves it straight to point. Free hit will stay.
37.6 overs (1 Run) No ball! Fuller and outside off. Hosein drives it to cover. A late no ball is called for overstepping and a Free hit will follow.
37.5 overs (2 Runs) Again on the pads. Hosein plays it fine to fine leg and a fumble by Chahal allows a couple of runs.
37.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much needed! On a length and on the pads. Hosein steps across and whacks it to deep square leg for a single.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length, outside off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
37.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
37.1 overs (3 Runs) Three runs! Overthrows! A length ball, outside off. Hosein pushes it to deep point for a brace. The throw from Patel is a hard one for the keeper to grab as it is over him and the batters get one more run.
Shardul Thakur (7-0-41-2) is back on.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Too full and on off. Hosein drills it to long on for a single.
Akeal Hosein is in at number 7.
36.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Yuzvendra Chahal gets his first wicket! Chahal serves it slow and floats one on a length and outside off, turning away. Powell tries to play with soft hands but ends up getting an outside edge to first slip where Deepak Hooda holds onto it. West Indies need 113 more runs.
36.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, eased down to long on for a single.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Dhawan showing some off-cricket skills! A googly, outside off. King punches it to covers. Dhawan stops it and does push-ups!
36.2 overs (0 Run) Touch short and on off, spinning away. King tucks it to mid-wicket.
36.1 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, outside off, Powell pushes it to long off for one.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and outside off. Powell guides it to third man for a single.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Angles it on the pads. Powell tucks it to mid-wicket. Good stop there.
35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powell is off the mark! Short of a length and on middle. Powell pulls it to deep square leg and beats the diving fielder for a boundary.
35.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Powell dabs it to point.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Powell keeps it out.
Rovman Powell is the new man in.
35.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Pooran goes and India get the breakthrough! Siraj serves a full ball, outside off. Pooran steps across and tries to heave across but plays off the bottom of the bat and to mid on where Prasidh Krishna takes it cleanly. Bad shot selection and he pays the price.
