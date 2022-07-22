West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
39.6 overs (0 Run) And again! Short and wide, Deepak Hooda slaps it straight to the man at point. Maiden!
39.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent fielding! On a good length and around off, Hooda looks to work it past point but the fielder over there makes a good stop down to his left.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling from Jayden Seales! Just a touch fuller and around the fourth stump line. This is angling in and zips past the outside edge of Hooda's willow.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Keeps it around the top of off stump and Deepak Hooda pushes it out firmly towards mid off.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Length, around off, Hooda looks to cover drive but mistimes it towards mid off.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, over off stump. Hooda punches it towards mid on.
Gudakesh Motie has hurt himself in the process and the physio is out to assist him.
38.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Akeal Hosein should have had a double-strike but Gudakesh Motie has grassed it. This is floated up well outside off, Deepak Hooda reaches out and drags the sweep shot hard and flat towards deep square leg. Motie comes in from the deep and he is a little late as he has to stretch forward. The ball goes in and out of his hands and Motie has hurt his thumb too. The batters pick up a single.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, Hooda keeps it out on the off side.
Deepak Hooda walks out to the middle.
38.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Akeal Hosein gets the big breakthrough and the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav departs early. On a nagging length yet again and around off, just turning away a bit and Yadav chooses to cut it off the back foot instead of getting onto the front foot and ends up getting a bottom edge. The ball goes back on to crash into the stumps and Hosein is elated. West Indies with yet another timely wicket and India just slowing down a touch here.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, this is turned through square leg for a single.
38.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just a tad short and on off, Sanju Samson picks up the length early and absolutely muscles it over the cow corner fence for a maximum.
38.1 overs (0 Run) On a nagging length, around middle and leg. Samson defends it off the back foot.
37.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It was a quiet over up until then but Suryakumar Yadav makes sure he doesn't miss out. Short and on leg stump, Yadav pulls it away past square leg and finds the fence.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Good length, a bit slower in pace and outside off. Yadav stays on his toes and opens the face of the bat to play it towards point.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and around off, at 143 clicks. Yadav drives but straight towards mid on.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling in from well outside off. Suryakumar Yadav goes back and across to push it out towards cover.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around the hips, Samson half-pulls it down to deep backward square leg for one.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off the new spell with a good-length ball on off. Sanju Samson stays inside the crease and taps it towards backward point.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is just eased through the point region for a single.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Just holds it back a touch and bowls it on off, Samson goes on the back foot to push it back towards the bowler.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter, around off. Suryakumar Yadav punches it out to deep cover and rotates the strike.
36.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Quicker delivery, trying to attack the pads but spills it down leg. Wide called.
36.3 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed back firmly towards the bowler.
36.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and around off, Samson waits for it and taps it towards deep backward point for a run.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly tossed up, on off, Samson defends it out with soft hands.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Drifted onto the pads, Sanju Samson eases it through mid-wicket for a single. Gudakesh Motie ends his spell with figures of, 10-0-54-2!
Sanju Samson is the new man in.
35.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Nicholas Pooran with a one-handed beauty and yet another set batter departs! Smart bowling from Gudakesh Motie, gives it some flight and serves it on off stump. Shreyas Iyer looks to go inside-out over extra cover but gets a bit undone in flight. Iyer doesn't get the elevation he would have liked but Pooran leaps up and sticks out a right hand to make the grab. West Indies might just have an opportunity now to slow down the scoring rate.
35.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed away onto the off side.
35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is full and on leg stump, Shreyas Iyer uses the bottom hand to flick it aerially and into the vacant cow corner fence.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Drops it a bit shorter and allows it to turn away from off stump. Iyer taps it towards point.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up, full and on middle, this is driven down to long off for a single.
