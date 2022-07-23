West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Floats it up full and on off stump. Nicholas Pooran leans in and plays it with soft hands towards cover-point for a quick single. 120 needed now off 90 deliveries.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter this time, pushed wider and turning even further away. King reaches out and cuts it towards deep point for a run.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Very full this time and on the pads, King fails to sweep it away.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, full and well outside off. Brandon King drives it straight to the man at extra cover.
34.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, this is turned through mid-wicket for a single.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off the new spell with a flatter delivery on middle. Nicholas Pooran works it away towards mid on.
33.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for just a single.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, pushed wide of the off stump. Pooran goes hard at it but mistimes it badly towards the cover region.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Full and angling across the left-hander, Pooran looks to straight drive but mistimes it back towards the bowler.
33.3 overs (1 Run) On a hard length and slanting in from outside off. King hangs back and taps it towards cover for a run.
33.2 overs (1 Run) On a fullish length and close to the off pole, Pooran just guides it down to third man for one more.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off the new spell with a yorker-length delivery on middle and leg. King jams it out towards mid on and sprints across for a quick single.
Drinks! West Indies did lose both the set batters in quick succession but Pooran and King have done well since then to build a stand. 127 runs are needed in 102 balls and West Indies have 7 wickets in hand. They will feel pretty confident to chase this down. India need a couple of wickets to put pressure back on the opposition. A halt in play as Mohammed Siraj has some issue near his landing area. The groundsman comes in with a bucket full of sawdust.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg stump, this is nudged away through mid-wicket for a single. 127 needed now off 102 deliveries.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, around off, this is tapped towards cover.
32.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Flighted this time from Axar Patel and around off. Brandon King uses his feet well and gets to the pitch of the ball before powering it over the long off fence for a biggie.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Holds it back a touch and bowls it around off, King defends it out.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker this time, on middle, Pooran manages to dab it down towards short third man for a quick single.
32.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and sliding onto middle and leg, King pushes it off the back foot and down to long on for a single.
31.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end an expensive over, 15 coming off it. Goes a bit fuller and slower, outside off, Pooran leaves this one alone.
31.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! And again! Prasidh Krishna comes from around the wicket but again serves a short ball. Pooran hits it flat and powerfully but in front of square this time for another maximum.
31.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Krishna keeps on bowling short and this is around the hips, Nicholas Pooran swivel-pulls it well over the square leg fence for a biggie. The skipper holds the key here for his side.
31.3 overs (1 Run) On a shorter length and angled onto the body, King manages to get it through mid on for one more.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! A slower short ball, well outside off. Brandon King hops and looks to cut it away but is beaten due to the lack of pace.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Crunched but straight to the man. Just a fraction short and over middle, Pooran pulls it hard but finds the fielder as deep mid-wicket, just a single then.
31.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! An attempted slower ball, full and spilled way down the leg side.
30.6 overs (1 Run) This is pushed through on off, Nicholas Pooran leans in and pushes it down to long off for one.
30.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on the pads, Pooran turns it towards square leg.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is played through covers for a single.
30.3 overs (2 Runs) Quicker and flatter, very close to the off pole. The ball turns away as King looks to drive and get an outside edge towards third man, picks up yet another brace.
30.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Full and outside off, this is driven through extra cover for a couple of runs.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Sliding it in from well outside off, King taps it towards point.
Match Reports
