West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, a bit quicker. Yadav cuts it to deep point for a single.
34.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second of the over! Flighted, too full and on middle. Yadav gets on his knee and sweeps it through square leg for four.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Shreyas Iyer! He paced his innings really well! He needs to end on a good note now! Darted on the pads. Iyer tucks it to the right of mid-wicket for a single.
34.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is full and on middle, tossed up. Iyer tries to go inside-out but the away turn edges it past short third man for a boundary.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Full again, on middle. Yadav eases it to long on for a single.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, pushed back to Hosein.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and outside off. Yadav cuts it to deep point for a single.
33.5 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
Suryakumar Yadav walks in at number 4.
33.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Dhawan falls in the nervous 90s! It needed something spectacular to get rid of Dhawan and Brooks comes with an extra effort! Heartbreak for Dhawan! This is full and outside off, too much width and Shikhar Dhawan tries to chase this one. He tries to cut uppishly through backward point but Shamarh Brooks there dives to his right and plucks it out of the thin air. He does well to hold onto it after landing down hard.
33.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clean as you like! Floats one full and around off. Dhawan slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a biggie. He is on 97.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and a bit of grip for Motie, this is cut to point for a single.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Too short and down the leg side, pulled to short fine leg for one.
Drinks! India seem to be well on course to achieving a score of around the 350-run mark and with just one batter back in the shed, one would expect them to get there with ease. Shikhar Dhawan is closing in on a century whereas Shreyas Iyer to a half-century and both batters will look to up the ante after that. West Indies need to break this partnership in order to bowl to the new batters and slow down the scoring rate otherwise they might be in for a very difficult chase later on. Also, Gudakesh Motie is back on for likely his final spell.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Akeal Hosein has been decent so far! Slightly short and outside off. Iyer tries to cut but misses.
32.5 overs (0 Run) How has the missed the off stump! Flatter and on middle, it spins away off the deck. Iyer tries to defend but does so inside the line. The ball is inches away from hitting the off pole.
32.4 overs (1 Run) QUICK SINGLE! Floated and on middle. Dhawan turns it to mid-wicket and scampers across for a quick single. Pooran there has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Dhawan skips down and tucks it straight to square leg.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Angling on the pads. Iyer flicks it to square leg for one more.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off. Dhawan sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle. Dhawan works it to long on and will retain the strike.
31.5 overs (1 Run) There is an ascendency in Iyer's innings now! On off, pushed down to long off for a single.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, cut straight to point.
31.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Makes the most of the free hit! This is full, floated and outside off. Iyer has ample time as he slogs it high over the cow corner fence.
31.3 overs (1 Run) No ball! On middle, played back to the bowler. A no ball is given as Pooran overstepped. Free hit coming up.
31.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Tossed up on middle. Iyer comes down the track and tries to heave but his bat turns in his hands and it goes wide of long on into the deep mid-wicket fence.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Too short and on off. Dhawan cuts it to deep point for a single.
30.6 overs (1 Run) On middle. Dhawan dances down the track and wrists it to deep square leg for a single.
30.5 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off. Iyer drives it to long off for a single.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Consistency from Hosein! Fuller and on midle. Dhawan turns it through square leg for a single.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Keeps it full and on off. Dhawan tries to flick it but hits straight to mid-wicket.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, tucked to mid-wicket.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and outside off. Iyer cuts it to deep point for a single.
Match Reports
