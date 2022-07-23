West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Length and around off. Pooran solidly blocks it.
29.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Punched to deep cover for a single. 150 up for West Indies!
29.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Pooran taps it in front of point for a single.
Prasidh Krishna (4-1-15-0) is back into the attack.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Drops it short and outside off. King cuts it hard but straight to the fielder at point.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Gives a bit of width, outside off. Pooran punches it through covers for a single.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Patel serves it quicker, flatter and on middle. Pooran defends under his eyes.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Targets the stumps. King forces it to long on for a single.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Slower, length and outside off. King guides it but straight to short third man.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. King punches it to covers.
27.6 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Fuller and on the pads. King misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but it was angling down. It rolls to square leg for a leg bye.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up this time, Pooran just plays it with soft hands towards mid off for a single.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, this is guided down to third man foe a single by King.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Banged in halfway down the track and over middle, Brandon King hops back to keep it down.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, this is cut away to deep point for a single.
26.6 overs (2 Runs) Smart from King! Slightly short and outside off. King waits and steers it past first slip to third man for a brace.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. King dabs it to point.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Full, drifting in on middle. King defends on the front foot.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. King leans and blocks it.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length. Pooran punches it through covers for a single.
26.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. King slaps it to deep point for a single.
Axar Patel (1-0-14-0) is back on.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, angling across. Pooran looks to chase at it but misses.
The skipper, Nicholas Pooran walks in at number 5.
25.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Thakur gets another one! Mayers has given away his wicket here! This is full and way outside off. Mayers looks to drive away from the body and his foot is rooted to the crease. It takes the outside edge and Samson pouches it safely. Another set-batter goes.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. King plays with soft hands to third man for a single.
25.3 overs (0 Run) This is full and around off. King pushes and Thakur does well to get a hand on it.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard on top of off. King blocks it out.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling on middle. King defends on the front foot.
