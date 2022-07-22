West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is drilled down to long off for a single.
29.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This time Pooran spills it down the leg side, left alone for a wide.
29.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads again, this is played towards short fine leg.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Switches to over the wicket now and attacks the pads, Iyer tries to sweep it hard but fails to get it away.
29.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! On middle, Shreyas Iyer steps out and thumps it over the long on fence for a maximum.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Stays around the wicket to the right-hander and just tries to slide it across. Iyer flicks it towards short mid-wicket.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a floater on middle. Dhawan pushes it down to long on and turns the strike over.
Nicholas Pooran to bowl now.
28.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Shikhar Dhawan punches it a bit uppishly and down to long on to pick up one more.
28.5 overs (0 Run) A hint of flighted, on middle, Dhawan nudges it towards square leg.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and fuller on off stump, the ball just turns a bit and Iyer caresses it towards cover for a run.
28.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhawan works it 'round the corner for one more.
28.2 overs (1 Run) On off stump, this is knocked down to long on for an easy single.
28.1 overs (1 Run) A bit of yes and no but they cross over with ease in the end. Around off, Dhawan presses forward and edges it down to short third man. The batters scamper through for a quick single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) This is quicker and fuller, fired into middle and leg. Shreyas Iyer does well to keep it out. Good comeback from Motie after being hit for a maximum off the first ball.
27.5 overs (0 Run) This is pushed through on off stump, Iyer keeps it out on the off side.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around middle, Iyer pushes it towards mid on.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Around leg stump, this is tickled away down to fine leg for a single.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Switches to around the wicket now and fires it on the pads, Dhawan looks to use his feet but can't work it away.
27.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sweet sound off the bat and it goes all the way! Outside off, Shikhar Dhawan goes down on one knee and fetches the ball to slog-sweep it high and handsome over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Angled onto the pads, Dhawan turns it towards square leg and races across for a single.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Iyer knocks it down to long on for yet another single. Just milking the runs at the moment these two.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, Dhawan uses his feet and drives it towards deep extra cover for one more.
26.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around middle and leg, this is tucked away 'round the corner.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter, at 92 KPH and on off. Iyer just cuts it to deep point and collects a single.
26.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and on middle, Shikhar Dhawan hangs back and punches it well in front of mid-wicket to rotate the strike.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter again and on middle, this is pushed away towards mid on.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, around off, Iyer keeps it out.
25.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is dragged down on off stump, Shreyas Iyer powers it off the back foot and over extra cover to find the fence. Top shot!
25.3 overs (0 Run) This is fired in on leg stump, Shreyas Iyer looks to make room and go over extra cover but bunts it back to the bowler.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Moties sees Dhawan advancing and fires it in on the pads. Dhawan just works it towards square leg for one more.
25.1 overs (1 Run) This is drifted in full and on leg stump, Iyer makes room and pushes it towards mid off for a quick single.
