West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around middle, Mayers uses his feet but doesn't get it past the man at mid on. At the halfway mark, West Indies are 137/2. 172 needed now off 150 deliveries.
24.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and King knocks it down to long on for one more.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, this is turned through mid-wicket for a run.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Slowed up on this occasion and it is the leg-break, turning in from off stump. Kyle Mayers looks to defend off the front foot but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is driven through wide mid off for an easy single.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it full and around, a bit quicker as well. King defends it under his eyeline.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Length again, around off, this is played on the up towards deep cover for a single.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, Brandon King blocks it out.
Brandon King is the new man in.
23.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The short ball has done the trick again and Shardul Thakur breaks the partnership. Thakur digs in a short ball around off and it is there to be hit. Shamarh Brooks hangs back and there's no foot movement as he goes for the pull. Brooks is never in control of the shot and gets it off the toe end of the bat towards deep square leg. Shreyas Iyer over there takes a good low catch and Brooks departs after a good innings. This might be the opening India needed.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Length again, angling into middle stump, Mayers just knocks it down to long on and rotates the strike.
23.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle, Brooks pushes it down the ground towards long on for a single.
23.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, this is tapped towards cover-point.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter this time, around off. Mayers punches it towards cover.
22.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Chahal errs in line and floats it up down the leg side. Kyle Mayers gets down on one knee and paddles it into the fine leg fence.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Shamarh Brooks takes a step towards the ball and caresses it through extra cover for a run.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly tossed up and on middle, Brooks defends it off the front foot.
22.2 overs (0 Run) This is pushed through quicker on the pads, Brooks tickles it away to short fine leg.
22.1 overs (1 Run) On a nagging length and on the pads, this is worked away past square leg for one.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, Kyle Mayers gets on the back foot and slashes it away to deep point for just a single. West Indies are in ascendancy at the moment.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Cross-seamer from Thakur, short and well outside off. Brooks steers it down to third man for an easy single.
21.4 overs (1 Run) This is angled into middle and leg from around the stumps, Mayers plays a checked drive down to long on for one more.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Gentle-paced delivery, full and outside off. Brooks drives it through extra cover for a single.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Good length, around off, this is nudged away onto the leg side.
21.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and away! Shardul Thakur starts the new spell with a shortish delivery on off, Shamarh Brooks just hangs back and powers it over the vacant long on fence for a maximum. The 100 partnership is up between these two.
20.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just a fraction short and around off, Mayers latches onto it and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary. 12 runs coming off it.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Drifted onto middle and leg, Brooks comes forward and drives it down to long off for a single.
20.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Brooks sweeps it away towards backward square leg.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted, around off, Mayers goes after it and plays it uppishly to the right of the man at point. The fielder over there gets a hand on it as the batters pick up a single.
20.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finally, Kyle Mayers has had enough of it and decides to go big. Tossed up around off, Mayers skips down the track and lifts it high and over the long off fence for a biggie.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it full and on off, Mayers leans in and drivges it towards mid off.
