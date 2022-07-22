West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off on the shorter side. Iyer cuts it to deep point for a single. He wants another run but settles with a run.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, around middle. Iyer gets a straight bat down to defend.
24.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked past square leg for a run.
24.3 overs (3 Runs) Flatter and outside off. Iyer opens the face of the bat and dabs it past short third man. Mayers runs back and saves a single. Three runs! 150 up for India.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Hosein keeps it tight as he bowls it fuller and on middle. Iyer defends on the front foot.
24.1 overs (1 Run) tossed up on middle. Dhawan plays it to deep square leg for one run.
23.6 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and on middle. Iyer pulls it along the ground through mid-wicket for a brace.
23.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and tight on off. Iyer tries to drop and run but the fielder from point is quick to get to the ball.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is hit through point for a single.
23.3 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR AND SAFE! Bangs a bouncer on middle. Iyer fails to connect it as he gets a top edge on his pull shot. The ball lobs in the air but well away from the mid-wicket fielder for a single.
23.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Short of a length and on middle. Iyer hangs back and pulls it through square leg, well wide of the fielder in the deep for four.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Dhawan punches it through covers off the back foot for one.
Jayden Seales (4-0-20-0) is brought back on.
22.6 overs (1 Run) A single as Dhawan nudges it to deep mid-wicket. An eventful over comes to an end.
22.5 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW but not given! Slows it up and bowls it full and around leg. The ball grips a bit. Dhawan is late as he tries to flick it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
22.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Tossed up, full and on off, spins a hint away. Iyer presses forward to defend but gets an outside edge to short third man. Dhawan is off for a single and Iyer is a bit late to respond. There is a direct hit at the bowler's end but the replay shows Iyer stretched his bat in. A single.
Appeal for a run-out! The bowler, Akeal Hosein seems confident but the decision has been sent upstairs. The third umpire checks the replay and finds that Shreyas Iyer managed to drag his bat inside the crease just in time. NOT OUT!
22.3 overs (1 Run) Angles it full and on middle. Dhawan gets inside the line of the ball and plays it to square leg. One.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Dhawan stays back and forces it to mid-wicket.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Dhawan steps down and across to defend but inner edges it to square leg.
Akeal Hosein to have a bowl now.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Another short ball, this was inside the line of the stumps. Iyer ducks under it.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Short and around middle and leg. Iyer sits under it. He is not happy as he thinks it was a bit too short and wide.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Straight on the pads, flicked behind square on the leg side for one.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on the hips at 140 clicks. Kept out.
21.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Length ball, outside off. Dhawan cuts it through point. The player from third man runs across and dives but to no avail.
21.1 overs (0 Run) On leg on a length. Dhawan bunts it to mid-wicket.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on top of off. Iyer could have pulled it but punches it back to the bowler. Just getting used to the pitch.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Again hits it nicely but finds the fielder! Full and on off, driven to covers.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off. Iyer cuts it hard but finds point.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Dhawan rocks on the back foot and tucks it to deep square leg for one more.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Slides one on the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off. Iyer pushes it to covers.
