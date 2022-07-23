West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (0 Run) Similar line, slightly short. Brooks forces it to mid on. The boundaries have dried up for West Indies.
19.5 overs (0 Run) A off-breaker, full and on off, Brooks tucks it to mid-wicket.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Sees Myers take the charge and Hooda slows it up and serves outside off. Mayers dabs in the end to point.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off, Kyle punches off the back foot to covers.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Angling on the pads, swept to deep square leg for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Sharp turn there! Drags his length back a bit and bowls around off, it spins back in. Mayers shaped to punch this but gets an inside edge to square leg.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls this down the leg side. Mayers flicks it straight to short fine leg.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls one quicker on middle. Brooks hits it to long on for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A flighted delivery, full and on middle. Mayers pushes it to long off for one. 100 up for the Windies.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A googly, this is full and outside off. Mayers drives it to covers. Good fielding again.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Around leg, played back to the bowler.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Good stop by Iyer! Length and on middle. Brooks nudges it to the left of mid-wicket where Iyer dives to stop.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Mayers drives it through covers for a run.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball on middle, eased to long on for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tries to attack the pads but spills it down leg. Brooks misses his pull.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Angles a full ball, around off. Brooks works it to covers.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Gives a bit of width, outside off, it is driven to point.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Slants one on leg. Mayers punches it to long on for one.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Keeps attacking the stumps, around off. Brooks blocks it out.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Tight from Chahal! On middle. Blocked out.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, a leggie and stays low. Brooks fails to cut it away.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around middle and off. Defended out.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle. Mayers gets on the back foot and tucks it to long on for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a low dipping full toss, outside off. Mayers fails to drive it away.
Drinks! Even after losing an early wicket, West Indies have done really well to score at almost run-a-ball and that is mainly due to the knock from Kyle Mayers. Mayers has shown positive intent right from the get-go and is being well supported by Shamarh Brooks. India will need to rely on their spinners to get a bit of control out there in the middle otherwise they might allow the opposition to take full control of the chase. A fascinating middle phase awaits. With that said, Yuzvendra Chahal is inserted into the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Mayers! he has done with ease and looks in good control. The most important thing is he needs to carry on and bat till deep! This is full and on off, pushed down to long off for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Keeps it tight around off. Mayers pushes it back to the bowler.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Too full and way outside off, driven to deep cover for one more.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! This is full but spilled down the leg side. Brooks misses his sweep.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Mayers drives it to deep cover for one more.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and angling on leg, eased down to long on for a single.
