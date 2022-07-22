West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent length, around the top of off. Dhawan plays it off the back foot but straight towards point.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full and straight now at 144 clicks, Shreyas Iyer flicks it towards deep mid-wicket to get off the mark with a single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Short again, on the bodyline. Iyer hops and keeps it down on the off side.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Good heat from Alzarri Joseph! This is a good bouncer, over middle and Shreyas Iyer just sways away from the line of the ball.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Uppish but in the gap! Back of a length, this is slanted well across off. Dhawan taps it past backward point and collects a single.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious from Shikhar Dhawan! Pitched up on off, Dhawan just stands tall and drives it on the up past mid off for a boundary.
18.6 overs (0 Run) A fourth dot in a row to end the over, just a single off it. Around off, this is pushed towards extra cover by Shreyas Iyer.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full and fired into middle stump, Iyer does well to keep it out.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, this is caressed towards cover.
18.3 overs (0 Run) On a fuller length and outside off, Iyer opens the face of the bat and guides it to backward point.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter this time and on leg stump, Dhawan just turns it behind square on the leg side for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) This is pushed through quicker and on middle, Dhawan blocks it out.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Dhawan steers it past backward point for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and around off, this is driven straight towards mid off.
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A bit too casual from Shubman Gill and he departs after a well-made fifty! On a shorter length from Alzarri Joseph and over middle. Gill hops and dabs it down to the right of mid-wicket. An easy single is on offer but Gill just jogs towards the bowler's end. Nicholas Pooran picks it up and in one fluid motion hits the bullseye at the bowler's end. Gill tries to hurry back but is a bit too late. The replay confirms the same and West Indies have the breakthrough they desperately needed. Gill will be disappointed with that but the hosts now have a cahnce to tighten the screws a bit.
A run out appeal! One single frame is enough to make the decision. OUT it is! Shubman Gill was way short of his crease.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) The call is for two from Shubman Gill and they get it with ease. Length and on the pads, this is worked towards deep square leg for a couple of runs.
17.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for the Indian skipper! Around the top of off, Shikhar Dhawan just opens the face of the bat a bit and drives it through extra cover for a run. A well-controlled innings so far from Dhawan.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely driven but straight to the fielder. This is pitched up on off, Dhawan drives it towards the man at mid off.
Alzarri Joseph (3-0-25-0) is back on.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Slanting onto middle and leg, Shubman Gill gets inside the line of the ball and paddles it down to fine leg for a brace.
16.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and angling into middle, Gill turns it to mid-wicket.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is knocked down to long on for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Good stop from the skipper! Around middle, Shikhar Dhawan steps out and looks to work it through mid-wicket but can't get it through.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Excellent running! Nicely flighted, around off, Gill just plays it with soft hands towards cover for a quick single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up on middle, Dhawan nudges it towards square leg for a run.
Drinks! The best start India could possibly think of! Nicholas Pooran did opt to bowl first but there is nothing concerning for India till now. West Indies have lacked consistency and haven't created any chance as well to open the wickets column. If things go the same way, they will be chasing a huge score.
15.6 overs (0 Run) On a hard length and over off, Gill punches it out towards mid on.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, this is cut away to deep point for a run. It's just too easy for the Indian openers at the moment and West Indies need something to give here.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Length again, angling in from well outside off, Dhawan waits for it and plays the square drive past point for a boundary.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, Gill punches it down to long on for another one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length and around the off pole, Dhawan tucks it away 'round the corner and rotates the strike.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, this is flicked away to deep square leg for a single.
