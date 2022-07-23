West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Length, around off, Brooks looks to drive on the up but mistimes it towards mid off.
14.5 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller and around off, this is nicely driven on the up to the man at the extra cover fence for a run.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Just a fraction short and around off, Mayers heaves it well in front of square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery, on a length and sliding into off stump. Mayers looks to ease it through cover-point but edges it back onto the deck.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Gets in the yorker around off stump. Shamarh Brooks backs away a bit and squeezes it out towards deep point for one.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) No ball! Length ball, slanting into leg stump. Mayers knocks it down to long on and rotates the strike. Shardul Thakur has overstepped and a Free Hit will follow.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up on off, Brooks plays it with a dead straight bat and gets it past the bowler for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is just pushed down to long on for a single. West Indies staying in touch with the required rate at the moment, a good start from them.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, on leg stump, Brooks fails to get it past square leg.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked away towards mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) Misfield and four! Quicker and down leg, Shamarh Brooks sweeps it away fine, to the right of the man at fine leg. Shubman Gill over there slips and makes a mess of it as the ball ends up in the ropes.
13.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is spilled down the leg side and a wide is called.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off stump, Kyle Mayers eases it behind point to collect a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely drifted onto middle and leg, Mayers blocks it out on the off side.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Length again, around middle and leg, Mayers hangs back and heaves it towards deep square leg for a run.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, well outside off, Brooks taps it towards sweeper cover for one more.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length and outside off, this is punched off the back foot towards deep point for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket now and digs it into the pitch, over off. Kyle Mayers looks to pull this one but gets an inside edge back onto the body.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Length again, outside off, Brooks guides it down to third man for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Much better from Thakur! Good length, close to the off pole and this is played with soft hands towards backward point.
12.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and trying to attack the pads but spills it down leg. Brooks misses the whip and a wide is called.
Shardul Thakur comes from the opposite end now.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, this is tucked away towards deep backward square leg for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Low full toss this time, on off. Shamarh Brooks fails to take advantage as he just eases it onto the leg side.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On middle again and this is pushed back towards the bowler.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Around middle, this is turned towards mid-wicket.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Switches to around the wicket for the left-hander and slides it down leg. Mayers works it past square leg and picks up a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Hooda starts off his spell with a length ball on middle. Brooks just knocks it down to long on for a run.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Angled in on the pads, this is flicked away towards mid-wicket. 14 off Patel's first over, an expensive one.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three in a row now for Kyle Mayers and he is absolutely flying here. Keeps it on a shorter length and around off, Mayers goes on the back foot again and punches it through cover for a boundary.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! Short again and around off, this is punched away through the vacant extra cover region to make it back-to-back boundaries.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish but in the gap! Shorter from Patel and angling in from outside off. Kyle Mayers and cuts it through the gap between backward point and short third man to find the fence.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Shamarh Brooks punches it down to long on and rotates the strike.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up first up and around off, Mayers drives it past a diving fielder at extra cover for a single.
