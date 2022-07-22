West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A shout for LBW but not given! This is full and around leg, slower as well. Dhawan looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads.
14.5 overs (1 Run) India are keeping the scoreboard ticking! Full and on middle. Gill pushes it to long on for one more.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on off. Defended to covers.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Shorter delivery, outside off. Gill cuts it to deep point for two more.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Touch short and on off, punched to covers.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, slanting on middle. Gill defends it out.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Gill drills this length ball to long on. Also, 100 up for India! They are going at a run rate above 7! Perfect start!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Gill forces it to mid-wicket. The fielder dives to his left but over the ball and gives away a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Slants it on the hips. Dhawan helps it to fine leg for one more.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Shepherd keeps it tight as Dhawan skips down. This is around off. Blocked out.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. Dhawan punches it to point.
Romario Shepherd (2-0-15-0) is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed it up on middle. Dhawan steps across and flicks it to deep square leg for one.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, fuller and it is blocked out.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 'Catch it,' is the shout but the ball travels well over and away from the fielder! Flighted, full and around off. Dhawan comes down the track and hits it over mid off for a boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and on middle. Gill drills it to long on for one more.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A single now as Dhawan dabs it to deep backward point.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, eased down to long on for one more.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Shubman Gill! He is showing his class at every opportunity given! Length and on top of off. Gill nudges it through square leg for a single. His first fifty in this format.
11.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. It is played to cover.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle. Dhawan fends it to square leg and rotates the strike.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Freebie! This is way too short and width given. Dhawan waits on the back foot and pulls it hard over mid-wicket for four.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard and bowls it around off. Tapped to point.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Gill cuts it square on the off side for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length and down the leg side. Gill leaves it alone. Wided.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle. Dhawan blocks it out.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and angles it full and on middle. Blocked out.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gill is not letting any bowler to settle in! This is in the slot, full and Gill uses his feet to heave it over long on for a biggie.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller again, around off. Gill pushes it to the left of the bowler who parries it to the man at cover.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Too full and on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, India are 106/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2022 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.