West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up to the new man and keeps it around off. Shamarh Brooks defends it out on the off side.
Shamarh Brooks walks out to the middle.
4.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A lapse in concentration from Shai Hope and he gives away his wicket. After bowling consitently on fuller lengths, Mohammed Siraj digs in a short one and bowls it outside off. Hope tries to take it on and has a wild swing across the line, ends up getting a top edge which flies down to third man. Shardul Thakur over there takes a simple catch and Siraj has the early breakthrough for India.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling full and serves it around off, Hope drives it towards mid off.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! NIcely timed! Good length, around the top of off, Shai Hope with a firm back-foot punch past the man at cover-point and picks up a boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Siraj keeps it on a fuller length and keeps attacking the stumps. Hope can only manage to defend it back to the bowler.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Full and slanted into middle and leg, Shai Hope drives it towards mid on.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Mayers goes a bit too hard at it and mistimes it towards mid off.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Krishna digs it short and around off, Kyle Mayers picks up the length early and pulls it off the back foot over mid-wicket to find the fence.
3.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Mayers looks to cut but ends up bunting it back onto the deck.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length, on a tight line around off stump and Mayers just can't free his arms enough to cut it away.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Just short of a length, over middle. Kyle Mayers with a firm jab off the back foot but straight to the man at mid-wicket.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up on off, Mayers punches it towards mid off.
2.6 overs (0 Run) And again! Around middle, Shai Hope just pushes it out towards mid on.
2.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, attacking the stumps, Hope watchfully keeps it out on the leg side.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time and outside off, Mayers throws his hands at it again and gets a thick edge down to third man for a single.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! A bit of width offered by Siraj and Kyle Mayers goes after it. Mayers slashes it away past second slip and the ball races away into the third man fence.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Keeps it on a fullish length, around middle and leg and Mayers pushes it towards mid on.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal for LBW, the bowler seems excited but that's all. A tad fuller and around leg stump, skidding through. Mayers looks to flick it away but misses and gets rapped on the pads. Pitching outside leg it seems.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden to start off with from Prasidh Krishna! Good length, around off and Hope just keeps it out on the off side.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller and pushes it wider, Shai Hope looks to cover drive but mistimes it towards mid on.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, Hope plays it on the up and towards covers.
1.3 overs (0 Run) And again! No room allowed whatsoever, length angled into leg stump. All Hope can do is tuck it away to mid-wicket.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Length this time, around middle and leg. Hope nudges it onto the leg side.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Krishna starts off with a fullish delivery on the pads. Hope tucks it away straight to mid-wicket.
Prasidh Krishna to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Beaten! Just a touch fuller and very close to the off pole, slanting across. Kyle Mayers looks to drive but is beaten past the outside. A tidy start from Siraj, just 3 runs off the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Accurate lines from Siraj so far, length again and on middle. Hope punches it straight back towards the bowler who gets a hand on it. The ball goes to the right of mid off as a single is taken.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Length again, around middle and leg, Hope manages to work it away past square leg to get off the mark with a couple of runs. West Indies are underway as well.
0.3 over (0 Run) Length this time, angling into middle stump. Hope gets right behind the line of the ball to make the block.
0.2 over (0 Run) Keeps it fuller and slants it onto middle and leg, Hope flicks it nicely but finds mid-wicket.
0.1 over (0 Run) Siraj starts off with a full and straight delivery. Shai Hope solidly defends it out onto the off side.
