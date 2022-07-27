Rishabh Pant hosted an Instagram Live on Tuesday night that saw the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also joining him to have some fun ahead of India's third and final ODI match against the West Indies. During the virtual meet, the players were also joined by retired India captain MS Dhoni for a brief moment. Meanwhile, in one of the best moments of the Instagram Live, Suryakumar Yadav was seen giving an epic reaction after Pant said that he would not be adding Avesh Khan in it.

After Pant's statement, Axar Patel asked if it is because Avesh went to Lucknow. This is when Suryakumar funnily trolled Avesh by saying "Bhai tere ko add nahi kar rahe hai abhi. Tu Galat kia Lucknow jaa ke (Brother, they are not adding you. You did wrong by going to Lucknow." Soon after saying this, Suryakumar gave the reaction.

Watch Suryakumar Yadav's epic reaction here:

Notably, Avesh was a part of the Delhi Capitals squad under Rishabh Pant till 2021 before moving to Lucknow Super Giants the next year. The IPL newbies bagged Avesh for INR 10 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped player sold in the history of IPL auction.

Avesh recently made his ODI debut in the second game of India's ongoing series against West Indies. His maiden international match in the format was a forgettable one as the player remained wicketless and conceded 54 runs in the 6 overs he bowled.

India have already sealed the ODI series 2-0 with the third and final game set to be played at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad on Wednesday. After the match gets over, both the sides will be facing each other in a five-match T20I series, starting July 29.