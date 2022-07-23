India on Friday edged past West Indies in a thrilling first ODI to lead the three-match series 1-0. The match at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad saw the visitors putting a total of 308 for 7 on the board after getting an invitation to bat first. In reply, West Indies were cruising at 133 for 1 at one stage but India bounced back to stay in the game till the last ball and eventually won the nail-biter with a narrow margin of three runs.

During an interaction after the match, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj, both of who were a part of the match, were seen having a fun session. BCCI uploaded the video of the chat on social media in which the duo can be seen sharing a laugh and Iyer also showed his dance moves.

It all happened after Siraj asked Iyer on why he was dancing near the crowd during the game. To this, Iyer replied that some of the spectators were asking him to drop a catch. This is why he had had some fun dancing in front of the crowd after taking a catch.

Watch Iyer repeating his dance moves on Siraj's request after India's first ODI vs West Indies:

From last-over heroics in the 1st #WIvIND ODI courtesy @mdsirajofficial to rocking some dance moves ft @ShreyasIyer15, presenting a fun interview that oozes swag - by @28anand



Full interview https://t.co/tau2J3GcBh #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4rou4918Zi — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2022

Notably, Mohammed Siraj defended 15 runs in the last over against the likes of Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to help the guests win the first ODI on Friday. While the fifties of Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54) helped India post 308 for 7, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal (2 for 58), Mohammed Siraj (2 for 57) and Shardul Thakur (2 for 54) put up a combined effort in the second innings to stop West Indies three runs short of their total.