The start of the second T20I between India and West Indies has been delayed due to logistical issues. The match which was scheduled to start at 8 PM IST on Monday will now begin at 10 PM IST.

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI's control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today's match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders," the West Indies Cricket said in a statement.

*CWI STATEMENT* Delayed start time for 2nd Goldmedal T20I Cup match, powered by Kent Water Purifiers | New Start Time: 12:30PM AST (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India)https://t.co/q1J5FBdZAh https://t.co/dy59uajSr8 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 1, 2022

India lead the five-match series 1-0 following their victory by 68 runs in the first T20I last Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

The second T20I will be followed by the third T20I at the same venue on Tuesday.

The fourth and fifth T20Is will be played at Lauderhill in Florida on August 6th and 7th, respectively.

India had earlier won the ODI series 3-0.

Promoted

India T20I squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.