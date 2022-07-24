India on Sunday were fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the first ODI in Port of Spain on Friday. Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid leveled the charge.

Promoted

India had won the first ODI by 3 runs after Mohammed Siraj held his nerve in the final. India defended 308 in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

For India, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer had hit fifties.