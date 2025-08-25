Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu lived up to her top billing with a record-breaking show as she expectedly won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships on Monday. The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist lifted a total of 193kg (84kg 109kg) to set new Commonwealth Championship records in snatch, clean and jerk, and total, finishing atop the women's 48kg podium. Returning to international action after a year-long hiatus due to an injury, the 31-year-old did look rusty at times, managing only three successful lifts out of six. She faltered on her opening snatch attempt of 84kg, showing signs of discomfort in her right knee, before clearing the same weight in her second attempt. Her third try of 89kg also ended in a failed lift. With no real competition to push her, Chanu was essentially competing with herself. She opened with a 105kg lift in clean and jerk. She improved that to 109kg, but could not complete her final attempt of 113kg.

Irene Henry of Mayasia, who lifted 161kg (73kg 88kg), won the silver medal while Wales' Nikole Roberts 150kg (70kg 80kg) took home the bronze.

The event marked Chanu's return to the 48kg, a weight class in which she won her world championship title and two Commonwealth Games medals, but hasn't competed in since 2018.

Soumya Dalvi won the gold in the junior category.