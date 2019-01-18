 
Khelo India Youth Games: Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Girls On Top In Volleyball

Updated: 18 January 2019 23:47 IST

In the semi-finals of the girls Under-21 section, Tamil Nadu got the better of Bengal 25-20, 25-21, 25-21.

Maharashtra and Kerala U-17 girls in action at Khelo India Youth Games. © Khelo India

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal swapped favours in the semi-finals of the girls volleyball competition of the Khelo India Youth Games here on Friday. While Tamil Nadu entered the gold medal round of the Under-21 event at West Bengal's expense, the team from the eastern state returned the favour in the Under-17 draw. In the semi-finals of the girls Under-21 section, Tamil Nadu got the better of Bengal 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 and were joined in the title round by Kerala, who blanked hosts Maharashtra by a similar 3-0 margin, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22.

The second match was a well-contested one with the Maharashtra girls keeping up with their taller rivals for long periods but in the end, Kerala's experience told to set up a final against long-time rivals Tamil Nadu.

In the girls Under-17 section, West Bengal beat Tamil Nadu 25-8, 25-20-25-9 to set up a meeting with Maharashtra for the gold medal after the hosts ousted the strongly-favoured Kerala 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 15-25, 15-11 in a pulsating encounter that went on late into the evening.

Another close clash came in the boys Under-17 section where Gujarat were taken to four sets by Kerala before winning 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13. They take on Uttar Pradesh for the gold medal on Saturday after the latter ousted Tamil Nadu 25-14, 25-20, 25-22.

Highlights
  • West Bengal beat Tamil Nadu 25-8, 25-20-25-9 in under-17 girls match
  • While Maharashtra defeated Kerala 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 15-25, 15-11
  • Gujarat defeated Kerala 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13 in under-17 boys match
