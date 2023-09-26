The Indian men's volleyball team finished sixth at the Asian Games after going down 0-3 to arch-rivals Pakistan on Tuesday. The Pakistani team dominated all three sets and outplayed India 25-21 25-20 25-23 in just one hour and 14 minutes. It was a mixed campaign for the men's team, who had topped their pool after beating Cambodia by 3-0 and stunning 2018 silver medallist South Korea 3-2. India also defeated 2018 bronze medallist Chinese Taipei in the top 12 match by 3-0.

However, in the top six match, India lost to Japan 0-3 and was knocked out of medal contention.

In the previous edition in Jakarta, India had finished in 12th place.

The Indian women's team will begin its campaign against North Korea on Saturday.

