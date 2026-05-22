Fans of the No Jumper podcast were left stunned this week after news broke that podcast host and rapper Ant Jefe, whose real name is Maurice Shelmon, had been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department. The situation quickly started trending online after reports revealed that the 35-year-old had been charged with felony murder following an LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division investigation. Court records later showed his bail had been set at $1 million, while prosecutors were reportedly asking for an even higher amount.

The arrest shocked many people in the online hip-hop and podcast community, especially because Ant Jefe had spent the last year building a bigger presence through No Jumper. While many viewers knew him for street discussions, rap commentary, and podcast appearances, others also remembered that he had openly talked about his troubled past during earlier episodes. As clips and reports spread online, attention quickly shifted toward both the ongoing case and Ant Jefe's history before becoming a podcast personality.

Maurice Shelmon became widely known online through the No Jumper podcast

Maurice Shelmon, better known as Ant Jefe, joined the No Jumper universe in 2025 after being brought onto the platform by founder Adam22, whose real name is Adam Grandmaison. Over time, Ant Jefe became a regular face on the podcast and gained attention for his direct personality and stories about street life, gang culture, and his experiences growing up.

Before the arrest news surfaced, Ant Jefe had already discussed multiple past legal issues during podcast conversations. In one earlier episode, he spoke about getting involved in gang activity at a young age and spending much of his teenage years moving in and out of jail. According to him, many of the people around him were older, and he got pulled into that environment very early in life.

He also explained that things eventually started changing for him as he got older. Ant Jefe said he became more interested in traveling, learning about life outside the streets, and making different decisions compared to his younger years.

What police and prosecutors have said about the felony murder case

According to reports, authorities connected Ant Jefe to the death of a man identified as Carl Welch. Officials said Welch died from blunt force trauma in a Los Angeles parking lot back on January 31, and the death was later ruled a homicide by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

Prosecutors later confirmed that Maurice Shelmon and another man, Johnnie “North Face” Gray, had both been charged in the case. As of now, police have not publicly explained how the suspects allegedly knew the victim, and investigators have shared very few details about the incident itself.

The situation also became a major topic during a No Jumper episode after Ant Jefe reportedly failed to show up for filming. Adam22 and other cohosts initially guessed that maybe his phone died or something personal had happened. But later during the show, they reportedly checked arrest records and discovered the news in real time.

Adam22 later admitted he was shocked by the arrest and said that, from what he knew, Ant Jefe “wasn't really in the streets like that anymore.”

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