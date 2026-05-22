The internet football scene is getting ready for another massive creator showdown because the full squads for Eleven All Stars France vs England are finally out. The influencer football event, hosted by French streamer Mohamed “AmineMaTue,” is returning for its second edition on May 24, 2026, and this time the hype feels even bigger. The match will take place at the famous Parc des Princes in Paris, which already has fans calling this one of the biggest creator football games of the year.

A lot of attention is going toward Team England after the Sidemen officially revealed the squad on X. The lineup is stacked with massive internet personalities, football creators, streamers, rappers, and YouTubers. From KSI and AngryGinge to Skepta and ChrisMD, the England side honestly looks like a crossover episode of UK internet culture. Meanwhile, Team France is bringing some of the biggest French-speaking creators online, including Squeezie, Inoxtag, Michou, Kameto, and Domingo.

Team England lineup brings together Sidemen stars, creators, and music names

The England squad is packed with familiar faces from YouTube and streaming. Fans instantly noticed how many Sidemen members made the list, with KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, and W2S all confirmed for the game.

But it's not just Sidemen involved. AngryGinge, Theo Baker, Niko Omilana, ChrisMD, SV2, and John Nellis are also joining the squad. UK rapper Skepta and his brother JME were among the biggest surprise inclusions and got a lot of reactions online after the announcement dropped.

The full Team England squad includes:

KSI

Deji

Miniminter

Zerkaa

Vikkstar123

W2S

Behzinga

TBJZL

ChrisMD

AngryGinge

Theo Baker

Niko Omilana

Skepta

JME

Manny

AB

SV2

John Nellis

Jack Joseph

Cole Anderson

Ciarán Carlin

Big John will manage Team England during the match.

Team France squad includes huge French creators and streamer personalities

France is also coming in with a very strong creator lineup. Since the event is being hosted in Paris, many fans are expecting the home crowd to heavily back the French team during the match. The squad includes major French internet names like Squeezie, Michou, Inoxtag, Kameto, Domingo, Zack Nani, and Djilsi. Creator duo Victor and Thibault from Pitch Addict are also confirmed for the event.

The full Team France lineup includes:

AmineMaTue

SDM

Squeezie

Michou

Inoxtag

Djilsi

Kameto

Domingo

PFut

Zack Nani

Carlito

Victor and Thibault from Pitch Addict

Alonz

Boume

Cocottee

Yannou

YassEncore

Loly

Brawks

Tonton

Nico LA

Qassimiento

Team France will be coached by Saïd Pieds Carrés.

Sidemen also confirmed the English commentators for the match

Alongside the player reveal, Sidemen also announced that Stephen Tries and Spencer FC will handle English commentary for the event. Both are already familiar faces for creator football fans because they also commentated during the Sidemen Charity Match 2026 at Wembley Stadium earlier this year.

Their return honestly makes sense because fans loved the mix of jokes, reactions, and football commentary they brought during previous creator matches.