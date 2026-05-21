The countdown for Eleven All Stars France vs England is officially on, and fans finally have the complete event schedule ahead of the massive creator football showdown in Paris. The influencer match, organized by Twitch streamer Mohamed Amine Mahmoud, returns for its second edition and is already getting huge attention online thanks to its stacked creator lineup and live performances.

The event will take place on May 24, 2026, at Parc des Princes, one of France's most iconic football stadiums. From creators and streamers to musicians and internet personalities, the match is shaping up to be more than just football. Fans are especially hyped after organizers confirmed the full timeline for match day, including the halftime concert and trophy presentation.

When does Eleven All Stars France vs England start? Full event timing explained

The official event account shared the complete schedule on X on May 20, giving viewers a clearer idea of how the weekend will play out.

The action actually begins one day before kickoff with a press conference on Saturday, May 23, at 7 PM. Then comes the main event on Sunday, May 24.

Doors at the stadium will open at 7:30 PM, while the live broadcast starts at 8:15 PM. The actual football match kicks off at 9 PM local time. Organizers also confirmed a halftime performance sponsored by Spotify at 10 PM, before the match officially wraps up with the trophy ceremony around 11 PM.

Tiakola and SDM confirmed for Eleven All Stars halftime performance

One of the biggest talking points right now is the halftime show. Organizers have confirmed that French artists Tiakola and SDM will perform during the break between halves.

There's also a mystery guest performer still being kept secret, which has already started speculation online.

Tiakola, whose real name is William Mundala, is widely known for his work as both a rapper and singer and was previously associated with the 4Keus music group. His track “Meuda” currently stands as one of his biggest songs on Spotify.

Meanwhile, SDM has built a strong fanbase through tracks like Bolide allemand, CARTIER SANTOS, Dolce Camara, Catalina, and Tout donner. The 30-year-old artist has also worked with labels including Universal Music France and Capitol Records.

Team France lineup includes Squeezie, Inoxtag, Michou, and more creators

The France squad is packed with some of the country's biggest online personalities. Confirmed names include Lucas Hauchard, Miguel Mattioli, and Inès Benazzouz alongside multiple streamers and creators from the French internet scene.

Other announced names include Kameto, Domingo, Zack Nani, Carlito, PFut, Cocottee, Djilsi, and more.

On the England side, organizers had earlier confirmed the first nine players back on May 14. That reveal included Sidemen members Tobit Brown, Simon Minter, and Ethan Payne.

With both teams loaded with creators and the event mixing football with concert-style entertainment, Eleven All Stars France vs England is already looking like one of the biggest internet crossover events of the year.