An 81-year-old Minecraft streamer becoming one of the internet's most talked-about creators was already unexpected. But now, GrammaCrackers is trending again after a frightening moment during one of her livestreams suddenly went viral online. The longtime creator, whose real name is Sue, was reportedly swatted while streaming Minecraft, leaving viewers shocked after police officers appeared inside her home during the broadcast.

The clip spread fast across Reddit and other social platforms on May 19, 2026. Many people first discovered GrammaCrackers through the incident itself, while others already knew her as the grandmother making Minecraft videos to help raise money for her grandson's cancer treatment. Over the last few months, she built a massive audience online and crossed 500,000 YouTube subscribers in just one month. Now, after the swatting situation, the internet is once again talking about her, but this time for a much more serious reason.

Viral livestream clip showed police entering GrammaCrackers' room during Minecraft stream

The viral video was only around 42 seconds long, but it quickly grabbed attention online. During the stream, armed officers could reportedly be seen entering Sue's room while she was live. The footage made many viewers concerned, especially because of her age and how suddenly everything unfolded on camera.

Later, GrammaCrackers' grandson shared more details about the situation in a post on X. According to him, someone allegedly made false threats, which led to police officers and a SWAT team arriving at the house. He claimed there were around 20 vehicles outside along with drones and multiple officers in the area.

Even with all the chaos happening around her, one line from GrammaCrackers ended up going viral online. According to her grandson, she told the officers:

“If you all got what you need I'm tired, I am exploring the nether in the morning.”

That response alone had social media users calling her unintentionally hilarious and surprisingly calm during the entire situation.

GrammaCrackers later reacted to the swatting incident in her own YouTube video

After the clip spread online, Sue later addressed the situation herself in a YouTube video titled I Got Swatted. Surprisingly, she spoke about the experience in a very relaxed and light-hearted way, which caught many viewers off guard.

While talking about being escorted by officers and riding in a police car, GrammaCrackers admitted she actually found parts of the experience “kind of fun.” She joked about getting lots of attention and hugs from her family afterward and mentioned that it was her first time ever riding inside a police car.

By the end of the situation, she said she simply went home, took an Ibuprofen, and went to sleep. Her calm reaction quickly became another reason why people online continued discussing the incident.