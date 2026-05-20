Drake's new album Iceman is already creating drama online, and this time, it pulled both Adin Ross and music critic Anthony Fantano into the middle of it. The whole thing started after Fantano reacted live to one of the album's tracks and made comments about Adin Ross getting mentioned in the lyrics. That reaction quickly spread across social media, with clips getting reposted across X, Kick, and YouTube.

For people who don't follow internet drama closely, Adin Ross and Drake have had a pretty friendly relationship for a while now. The two have appeared together online multiple times, especially through their connections with Kick and Stake. Fantano, meanwhile, has had a long history of criticizing Drake's music, often giving his albums very low scores on his YouTube channel TheNeedleDrop. Their relationship has been tense for years, especially after Drake mocked Fantano's review style in Instagram DMs back in 2022.

Why Anthony Fantano reacted strongly to Drake's Adin Ross lyric

During a livestream reaction to Iceman, Fantano paused at Track 7, titled Make Them Pay, after hearing Drake reference Adin Ross in one of the lyrics. The line mentioned Drake helping Ross with streams before the Kick creator had even started streaming himself.

Fantano clearly did not enjoy the bar. While reacting live, he criticized the lyric and joked that Adin Ross was probably replaying the moment again and again on stream because of how excited he must've been about the mention. He also called the lyric weak and mocked the overall quality of the bar.

The clip instantly started circulating online because fans already know Fantano and Drake have a messy history when it comes to album reviews and criticism.

Adin Ross responds to Fantano and turns the situation personal

Adin Ross did not stay quiet after seeing the clip. Soon after Fantano's reaction started trending, the Kick streamer fired back during his own stream and heavily criticized the music reviewer.

Ross said that “nobody likes” Fantano and accused him of building his platform around negativity and reactions. He also brought up Fantano's personal life during the rant and claimed that most artists dislike him because of the way he reviews music online.

The streamer continued going after Fantano for several minutes, even mentioning Drake directly and saying the rapper “hates” the YouTuber. Ross also said he hoped Fantano would eventually get copyright strikes on his reaction content.

As of now, Fantano has not publicly responded to Adin Ross' comments. However, he later uploaded his official review of Iceman and scored Drake's album a “Light 2.”