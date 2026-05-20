A fresh controversy involving streamer Zack “Asmongold” has exploded across social media after clips from one of his livestreams started spreading online. The backlash mainly revolves around comments connected to race, systemic racism, and crime statistics. Many viewers accused Asmongold of implying that Black people are “genetically inferior,” while others argued his words were being clipped and taken out of context.

The situation quickly turned into one of the platform's biggest streamer controversies of the week, especially after multiple creators and users began tagging Twitch directly and asking for a ban. The Twitch and Kick creator began trending on May 19, 2026, after viewers shared a short segment where he reacted to comments made by HasanAbi during a Just Chatting stream. Soon after, hashtags, reposts, and debates started flooding X and Reddit, with many users demanding Twitch take action against the creator.

Why Asmongold's comments started getting massive attention online

The viral moment traces back to an older X post Asmongold made while replying to a discussion involving streamer Joe Bartolozzi. Joe had criticized people who claimed Black people were more likely to commit crimes than White people. Asmongold responded by arguing that Black people experience systemic racism but also benefit from things like DEI and affirmative action policies.

During HasanAbi's livestream discussion about that post, Hasan compared the argument to claims about genetic inferiority. Asmongold then replied during his own stream by saying, “They are. It's a fact.” That short response became the biggest reason the clip exploded online, with many viewers interpreting the statement as referring to Black people being “genetically inferior.”

Social media reactions came almost instantly after the clip spread. Some users directly tagged Twitch and Twitch Support, demanding the platform suspend or ban the creator. Others accused the platform of allowing racist comments to remain unchecked.

Asmongold denies calling Black people “genetically inferior”

As the backlash continued growing, Asmongold later responded on X to users accusing him of racist remarks. He claimed people were twisting his words and trying to get him banned from Twitch. According to him, his comments were about socioeconomic arguments and crime statistics, not genetic inferiority.

The streamer also said the viral clip was missing context. In another follow-up post, he explained that he was referring to socioeconomic conditions when responding during the livestream and argued that people ignored what he had said seconds earlier in the same conversation.

Even after those clarifications, debate around the clip continued across social media platforms. Some users accepted his explanation, while others argued the original statement still crossed a line. As of now, the discussion around the viral moment is still ongoing online.