Adrien Broner's latest career move has everybody talking again, but this time it's not because of boxing. The former world champion has recently stepped deeper into the streaming world on Kick, appearing in wild livestreams and creating chaotic content alongside streamer DeenTheGreat. Clips from Broner's streams have been spreading online fast, especially moments involving drinking, partying, and unpredictable behavior that fans say feels very different from his boxing days.

Now, another familiar boxing name is stepping in with some advice. Former champion Andre Berto recently shared that he's actually happy to see Broner active and visible again after years of personal struggles and career setbacks. But at the same time, Berto made it clear that streaming can become dangerous really fast if Broner loses control of the environment around him.

According to Berto, the attention, fast money, alcohol, and constant pressure to go viral can easily push someone into bad situations. While he believes Broner still has charisma and entertainment value, he also feels the streaming world comes with risks that can spiral out of control if boundaries disappear.

Andre Berto says Adrien Broner needs to stay careful while streaming online

Speaking about Broner's recent Kick content, Andre Berto explained that he actually reached out to check on him personally. Berto said he was glad to see Broner “back in the light,” especially after the difficult years he has faced publicly.

Still, the former boxer admitted he worries about how quickly livestream culture can get messy. According to him, many creators online are willing to do almost anything for attention and viral clips. That kind of environment, mixed with fame and impulsive behavior, could create serious problems for someone already under heavy public scrutiny.

Berto specifically pointed toward drinking and interactions with women as the biggest concerns surrounding Broner's streams. He warned that those situations can easily place somebody in compromising positions when cameras are rolling nonstop.

Andre Berto believes Adrien Broner can still succeed outside boxing

Even with the concerns, Berto sounded hopeful about Broner finding success in entertainment and streaming. He said Broner still has personality, star power, and the ability to attract attention online very quickly.

At the same time, Berto also admitted he does not think Broner should return to professional boxing again. In his view, years of fighting and personal struggles have already taken a heavy toll physically. Instead, he feels streaming could become a fresh opportunity for Broner if he approaches it the right way.

Berto's biggest message was simple: learn from the past and avoid repeating old mistakes. He believes Broner now has another chance to rebuild momentum, but only if he stays disciplined and avoids getting “lost in the sauce.”