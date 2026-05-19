Jack Doherty is back in the spotlight again, but this time it's not because of a prank, livestream, or internet stunt. The controversial Kick streamer has claimed that he has officially been placed under house arrest. The update came directly from Jack himself after he uploaded a short clip on X on May 18, 2026.

The video instantly started spreading across social media, with people reacting not just to the house arrest claim itself, but also to the way Jack talked about it. Instead of sounding completely upset, the streamer focused on showing off his luxury house during the clip, joking that at least he gets to stay in a “nice crib.” That reaction alone triggered a flood of comments online, with many users criticizing him for seeming unserious about the situation.

Jack Doherty says he has to remain at home for the “next couple of months”

In the short 14-second video posted to X, Jack Doherty appeared wearing an ankle monitor while speaking directly to viewers. He claimed he had been put under house arrest and said he would have to stay inside his home for the next few months.

During the clip, Jack also mentioned that his “haters” were probably happy seeing him in this situation. But at the same time, he kept pointing toward his house and saying that staying there was not exactly the worst outcome for him. The mix of bragging and joking quickly became a huge talking point online.

A lot of people on X did not react positively. Some users told him to stop complaining because he still lives in a massive home and continues to have money and fame despite his legal problems. Others were much harsher, with some saying the punishment should have been more serious.

Jack Doherty's past arrests and controversies are getting attention again

After the house arrest claim started trending, many people online began bringing up Jack Doherty's previous legal issues and controversies from the past year.

Back on November 15, 2025, the streamer was arrested in Florida after allegedly disrupting traffic. Reports also stated that he was found in possession of drugs at the time. He later faced multiple charges, including one felony and two misdemeanors connected to methamphetamine possession, marijuana possession, and resisting police without violence.

His legal situation gained even more attention in January 2026 after YouTuber Atozy discussed details from Jack's court proceedings on X. According to Atozy, Jack reportedly did not appear in court himself, while his attorney joined remotely through Zoom.

Then, only weeks later in February 2026, Jack Doherty made headlines again after getting banned from all PGA Tour tournaments. The ban came after he allegedly trespassed during the WM Phoenix Open in Arizona and encouraged someone in the crowd to yell at a golfer during the event.